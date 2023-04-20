Dedicated Multi-Domain Sensing Force

Photo By Sgt. Dylan Chagnon | A U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Garrison Lathrop, an explosive ordnance disposal...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dylan Chagnon | A U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Garrison Lathrop, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with EOD Mobile Unit 8 rappels from a CV-22 Osprey during helicopter rope suspension techniques training with U.S. airmen from 7th Special Operations Squadron near Mildenhall, England, United Kingdom, June 16, 2022. Task Force 61/2 is executing the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Concept for Stand-in Forces (SIF) to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon) see less | View Image Page

Naples, Italy – U.S. Marines and Sailors from 2d Reconnaissance Battalion (2d Recon Bn) and 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (2d LAR), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), operating under Task Force 61 (TF 61), and U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Sixth Fleet (NAVEUR/SIXTHFLT), deployed to Europe to conduct operations and participate in multiple bilateral and integrated training exercises throughout the NAVEUR/SIXTHFLT area of operations.



Commander Task Group (CTG) 61/2.4 (2d LAR) and CTG 61/2.5 (2d Recon Bn) provide TF 61, naval and joint force commanders with dedicated multi-domain reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance (RXR) capabilities. TF 61 is executing the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ concept for Stand-in Forces (SIF) to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces.



“Conducting maritime reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance is an enduring function for Marine Corps stand-in-forces,” said LtCol Charles Miller, commanding officer of 2d LAR. “With our Allies and Partners, these reconnaissance forces provide an enhanced understanding of a potential adversary’s activities so the fleet can take effective action when needed.”



TF 61 displays the strength of the Navy and Marine Corps team. Maintaining control and security in the littorals, protecting international commerce, and freedom of navigation is critical to the collective security in the region. This provides the fleet commander a comprehensive understanding of the area of operations.



"While working alongside our Allies and Partners, the multi-domain sensing force will provide the fleet commander an advantage in maritime domain awareness," said Col Ryan Hoyle, Task Force 61 commander. "Cooperation and interoperability with our Allies and Partners is key to enabling maritime operations and lethality."



TF 61 aligns deployed forces under the Naval Amphibious Force commander; deployed amphibious ready groups (ARG), Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU), Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, Europe (FASTEUR), and multi-domain sensing forces. TF 61 is deployed in NAVEUR’s area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S., Allied, and Partner interests.