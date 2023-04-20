Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard flies in Thunder air show

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Story by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This year’s Thunder Over Louisville air show, held April 22 along the banks of the Ohio River, featured more than 20 military and civilian aircraft, including a C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard, which served as the base of operations for military planes flying in the show. Other highlights included the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy’s F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams, historic warbirds, and parachute demonstrations by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 12:31
    Story ID: 443240
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    F-35 Demo Team

