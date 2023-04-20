Kentucky Air Guard flies in Thunder air show

Photo By Dale Greer | A C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | A C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing performs an aerial demonstration along the banks of the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, Ky., April 22, 2023, as part of the annual Thunder Over Louisville air show. This year’s event featured more than 20 military and civilian planes, from the latest-generation fighter jets to historic warbirds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville air show, held April 22 along the banks of the Ohio River, featured more than 20 military and civilian aircraft, including a C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard, which served as the base of operations for military planes flying in the show. Other highlights included the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy’s F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams, historic warbirds, and parachute demonstrations by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron.