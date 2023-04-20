Kentucky Air Guard flies in Thunder air show

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville air show, held April 22 along the banks of the Ohio River, featured more than 20 military and civilian aircraft, including a C-130J Super Hercules from the Kentucky Air National Guard, which served as the base of operations for military planes flying in the show. Other highlights included the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy’s F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams, historic warbirds, and parachute demonstrations by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron.
