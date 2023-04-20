Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA connects with community at open house

    JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Open House

    Photo By Sgt. Andrea Kent | The U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps performs during the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Story by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio opened its gates Saturday for an open house at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

    Visitors to the historic installation saw military demonstrations, listened to live music, participated in family friendly activities, toured museums, and soaked up the sun after two days of rain in the Alamo Region.
    Ryan McIndoe, a 20-year resident of San Antonio, came out to hear the evening concert.

    “There’s good music going on, and the weather is perfect,” he said, before heading off to check out the food trucks.

    Megan Ninemire and Kashia Bowles, members of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, enjoyed the displays, food trucks and music.

    “There was a lot to do here today, and there are really good food trucks,” Ninemire said.

    Bowles said she appreciated the variety of food, and variety of vendors.
    “It was super informative overall,” she said, referring to the static displays and demonstrations.

    Open houses are an important part of the Department of Defense's effort to connect with communities adjacent to military installations.

    “Most Americans do not get the opportunity to visit a military installation to see what their tax dollars are used for, but open houses allow them to get up close and personal with the equipment, personnel, and facilities,” said Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, commander, JBSA and 502d Air Base Wing.

    “An open house brings in more people in one day than the installation tour program can reach in a year, and serves as an important recruiting tool for all military branches, offering a glimpse into some of the military careers available,” he said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:32
    Story ID: 443215
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Open House
    recruiting
    JBSA
    community engagement

