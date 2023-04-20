JBSA connects with community at open house

Photo By Sgt. Andrea Kent | The U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps performs during the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrea Kent | The U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps performs during the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Open House ceremony on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 22, 2023. The JBSA-FSH Open House is an official event that hosts a day for the base to be open to the greater San Antonio community to “meet the military.” The JBSA-FSH Open House included military static displays, demonstrations, live music and concerts, and more. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base San Antonio opened its gates Saturday for an open house at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.



Visitors to the historic installation saw military demonstrations, listened to live music, participated in family friendly activities, toured museums, and soaked up the sun after two days of rain in the Alamo Region.

Ryan McIndoe, a 20-year resident of San Antonio, came out to hear the evening concert.



“There’s good music going on, and the weather is perfect,” he said, before heading off to check out the food trucks.



Megan Ninemire and Kashia Bowles, members of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, enjoyed the displays, food trucks and music.



“There was a lot to do here today, and there are really good food trucks,” Ninemire said.



Bowles said she appreciated the variety of food, and variety of vendors.

“It was super informative overall,” she said, referring to the static displays and demonstrations.



Open houses are an important part of the Department of Defense's effort to connect with communities adjacent to military installations.



“Most Americans do not get the opportunity to visit a military installation to see what their tax dollars are used for, but open houses allow them to get up close and personal with the equipment, personnel, and facilities,” said Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, commander, JBSA and 502d Air Base Wing.



“An open house brings in more people in one day than the installation tour program can reach in a year, and serves as an important recruiting tool for all military branches, offering a glimpse into some of the military careers available,” he said.