Medical Readiness Command, Europe 2023 Best Leader Competition announce winners

Photo By Markus Rauchenberger | U.S. Soldiers with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center pose for a group photo after...... read more read more Photo By Markus Rauchenberger | U.S. Soldiers with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center pose for a group photo after finishing the Squad Tactics lane during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany April 17 -21. U.S., German, and Polish medics participate in the competition, which includes foreign badge events (Norwegian Foot March and Polish Marksmanship Badge). The U.S. Army winners of this competition will go on to represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition to be held in late May. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger) see less | View Image Page

Grafenwoehr, Germany – More two dozen medical Soldiers from across Europe competed in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition April 17 to 21 at Grafenwoehr, Germany.



Teams from each of Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s four direct reporting units competed for a chance to represent the command at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader competition to be held in late May.



The grueling four-day competition in Grafenwoehr consisted of day and night land navigation, Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons zero and qualification, a rugged terrain course and 12-mile road march, one mystery event, a 50-question written examination and an oral board.



“The Best Leader Competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Mascarenas, command sergeant major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “This competition recognizes these Soldiers for their ability to perform a wide variety of warrior tasks and battle drills, their knowledge of various military subjects, and their superb military bearing and communication skills.”



When the dust settled and the points were tallied, the winners of the 2023 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition were:



Best Squad Category - Landstuhl Regional Medical Center:

• Capt. Hailey Oesterling

• Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson

• Sgt. Dean Santos

• Spc. Axxel Pasos

• Spc. Cristian Paz

• Pfc. Christopher Trejo



Other award categories were:

• Best Officer - Capt. Andrew Kennedy from MEDDAC B DENTAC

• Best Senior NCO - Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson from LRMC

• Best Junior NCO - Sgt. Jamie Padillaluna from PHCE

• Best Junior Enlisted - Spc. Robert Rupers from MEDDAC B

• Best Junior Enlisted - Spc. Axxel Pasos from LRMC

• Best Junior Enlisted - Pfc. Christopher Trejo from LRMC



While individuals from each direct reporting unit team competed together as a squad, participants were evaluated individually in each category to determine who was the top Junior Officer, Noncommissioned Officer and Junior Soldier. The top officer, top two NCOs and top three Soldiers from the competition will form a Medical Readiness Command, Europe squad that will compete at the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition to be held at Grafenwoehr in late May.



According to senior Army officials, maintaining the readiness of the medical force is vitally important to the overall readiness of the Army.



“It takes a special kind of Soldier to do these type things,” said Mascarenas. “Being a Soldier is already a full-time job, and the fact that you took the time to train and prepare to represent your organization makes you all winners in my book. This competition is a training event that translates to the battlefield. I tell my leaders that if you want the BEST Soldiers, ensure you take the time to BUILD the BEST and these Soldiers have demonstrated that they are the best.”



During the awards ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas thanked the competitors for their hard work and dedication and challenged them to continue to improve.



“I am extremely proud of each and every one of you,” said Mascarenas. “Seeing what you endured and how hard you worked to persevere, made me so proud. You have all represented your commands well, and I know our team will make us all proud at the MEDCOM competition.”