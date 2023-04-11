Living Overseas? Here’s How TRICARE Covers Telemedicine

Courtesy Photo | Depending on the country you’re in, you may be able to get telemedicine care,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Depending on the country you’re in, you may be able to get telemedicine care, including mental health care, from the comfort of your home. (Courtesy photo from Pexels.com) see less | View Image Page

Do you live overseas and need health care? Depending on the country you’re in, you may be able to get telemedicine care from the comfort of your home.



“Over the past few years, many countries have changed their laws to allow more telemedicine options,” said Michael Griffin, program analyst with the TRICARE Overseas Program Office at the Defense Health Agency. “As a result, the TRICARE Overseas contractor, International SOS, expanded telemedicine services in line with the new laws in these countries.”



Keep reading to learn what’s available to you overseas.



Telemedicine Coverage and Costs

TRICARE covers secure video or audio-only telemedicine care overseas when the care meets all these requirements:

• The care is a TRICARE-covered benefit and is appropriate for telemedicine.

• The country where you receive care allows telemedicine.

• The provider is TRICARE-authorized and has a license to practice in the country where you receive care.

• The provider follows all local health care and telemedicine rules.



If the care meets these requirements, TRICARE Overseas will pay your claim. If you’ve had to pay up front for telemedicine, you can file claims online with the TRICARE Overseas Secure Claims Portal. If you file by mail, don’t forget to complete and sign the claim form (DD Form 2642) and include all required information.



Keep in mind, the costs and fees for telemedicine are the same as for in-person care. But a referrals or pre-authorization may apply for your telemedicine visit. Reach out to International SOS if you aren’t sure if you need a referral or pre-authorization for your visit.



It’s important to note that U.S.-based providers aren’t eligible to provide telemedicine care overseas. This includes providers through Doctor On Demand, Telemynd, and SimpliFed.



Finding Telemedicine Overseas

You can search for a TRICARE-authorized provider who offers telemedicine the same way you would look up any other provider. Just follow these steps:

1. Go to the TRICARE Overseas Network Provider Search Tool.

2. Pick your region, country, and TRICARE location from the dropdown menus. Then click “Search.”

3. On the next screen, expand the “Specialty” filter and click the “Telemedicine” checkbox. You may need to click “View More” to find this option.

4. Choose a provider from the list.



If you can’t find a telemedicine provider with this search tool, your TRICARE Overseas Program Regional Call Center can help you.



Telemental Health

TRICARE also covers certain telemental health services. This care may require pre-authorization. If you’re an active duty service member, you must have a referral and pre-authorization from your primary care manager for any mental health care you seek outside of a military hospital or clinic, as noted in the TRICARE Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services Fact Sheet.



Looking to make a telehealth appointment? Go to TRICARE Telemedicine to learn more. If you have any questions about your care options, you can reach out to your TOP Regional Call Center.



