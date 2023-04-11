Leaving The Mark of the PRNG

Photo By Pfc. Joel Manzano | Sgt. Maj. Carlos Boissen, sergeant major of The Adjutant General's Office and his son,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Joel Manzano | Sgt. Maj. Carlos Boissen, sergeant major of The Adjutant General's Office and his son, Airman 1st Class Carlos Boissen, of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard currently a student at Ana G. Méndez University, share a moment before a 5K race at Ana G. Méndez University Cupey Campus, April 23, 2023. The Puerto Rico National Guard recruiters participated in the 5K race to bolster the support to the university while promoting the benefits that the Puerto Rico National Guard has to offer to students who join the service. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Joel Manzano) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga, 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



CUPEY, Puerto Rico– Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) Soldiers participate in the Leave Your Mark 5K race at Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM) April 23, 2023 at UAGM Cupey Campus. Citizen Soldiers participated in support of an upcoming partnership between the two organizations.



“We are here today to bolster our support to the university while promoting the benefits that the Puerto Rico National Guard has to offer to students who join the service,” said U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Omar González, commander of the Recruiting Battalion of the PRNG.



This is the third year the event has been held to raise money for student scholarships. Carmen Susana Montero, sports coordinator for Ana G. Méndez University spoke about the impact of the 5K race before the start.



“We have over 600 people here today to leave their mark on our university,” she said, “in the past, 90 students benefited from scholarships raised by this event. We plan for over 100 students to benefit this year.”

A total of 21 citizen soldiers of the Puerto Rico National Guard competed in the 5K race. After the race, recruiters were set up in a booth to answer questions and provide guidance about how to join the PRNG and the benefits to students who are also Soldiers.



“We are excited about the new partnership with Ana G. Méndez University,” said González, “it demonstrates the university’s gratitude to the citizen soldiers of the National Guard by offering a discount to Soldiers of the Puerto Rico Army and Air National Guard and their dependents.”