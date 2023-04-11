USS Leyte Gulf Returns Home from Deployment

NORFOLK – America’s Battle Cruiser, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), returned to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, April 23.



Leyte Gulf traveled nearly 65,000 nautical miles over the course of deployment as the air defense commander of the George H.W. Bush CSG after departing Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 8, 2022.



“The tangible aspects of enhanced regional stability witnessed and reinforced through NATO Allies and partners’ credible deterrence and defense in depth exercises will certainly complement Leyte Gulf’s 36 years of service, but they pale in comparison to the intangible aspects our returning Sailors possess in personal and professional growth, unmatched tactical acumen development, and well-deserved celebration of uninterrupted operations,” said Capt. Michael Weeldreyer, commanding officer of Leyte Gulf. “Our Sailors’ enhanced knowledge and professional pride will serve as our greatest achievements and yield considerable returns over time.”



The George H.W. Bush CSG transited the Strait of Gibraltar Aug. 25, 2022, beginning the strike group’s continued operations in the Mediterranean Sea. Leyte Gulf was instrumental in providing maritime stability and security in the region, while demonstrating equal commitment and power projection capability of the U.S. Navy’s globally-deployed forces.



In October, Leyte Gulf participated in the eighth phase of the NATO-led vigilance activity, Neptune Strike 22.2. The two-week exercise highlighted the George H.W. Bush CSG’s ability to integrate with NATO Allies and partners in a series of dynamic evolutions. Neptune Strike is a joint-military exercise that included assets from Albania, Croatia, Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2.



Throughout deployment, Leyte demonstrated superior interoperability training by playing host to sailors from Italian navy Andrea Doria-class destroyers ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) and ITS Andrea Doria (D 553). Embarked Italian naval officers participated in valuable air defense training that greatly enhanced integration between U.S. and NATO Allies.



“The Sailors of Leyte Gulf have been true ambassadors of the United States as we have operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations,” said Cmdr. Adam Ochs, executive officer of Leyte Gulf. “Whether conducting training on ship boarding exercises, coordinating multinational, multi-ship gunnery exercises, or controlling aircraft from multiple countries, they always get the job done. Each event our Sailors receive accolades from our Allies and partners for having done an exceptional job and how seamlessly they work together.”



Leyte Gulf also participated in the nine-day NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 23.1. The ship participated in a series of multi-warfare training exercises alongside supporting units from Greece, Italy, Spain, and Türkiye. The exercise featured tri-carrier evolutions with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), and Spanish amphibious assault ship ESPS Juan Carlos (LHD 61). Of significance, this marks the first time three NATO aircraft carriers performed coordinated simulated strikes.



While in U.S. 6th Fleet, Leyte Gulf completed port visits throughout the Mediterranean with stops in Souda Bay, Crete; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Rhodes, Greece; Koper, Slovenia; and Palma De Mallorca, Spain.



Leyte Gulf’s crew participated in community service projects and hosted military and political leaders from Slovenia, including U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia, Jamie Harpootlian, highlighting U.S. bonds with an important NATO ally.



Throughout the course of Leyte Gulf’s scheduled deployment, the crew celebrated personal achievements with 82 Sailors advancing to the next paygrade, 46 earning their enlisted surface warfare specialist pin, four officers earning surface warfare officer qualification and two surface warfare supply officer pins.



"It has been an honor serving alongside the Leyte Gulf's Sailors and watching them set and achieve aggressive goals for qualifications and advancement this deployment,” said Leyte Gulf Command Master Chief Jason Kutsch. “They have exceeded my expectations and are returning home an even stronger crew. Our Sailors and their families should be proud of all that they accomplished these last eight months.”



George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON-26 completing deployment with CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the "Sidewinders" of VFA-86, the "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, the "Knighthawks" of VFA-136, the "Pukin Dogs" of VFA-143, the "Bluetails" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

