Refueling: Go-4-Green Program

Instituted in 2008 as the Soldier Fueling Initiative, the means of focusing on Soldier’s nutrition has evolved through the years to include the Go-4-Green program, according to Sandra Price, installation food program manager, Area Support Group – Kuwait.



The Go-4-Green is the labeling system, used in the initiative, which has become part of the dining experience for Soldiers.



“It is a program that is designed to help you make wise choices without much thought, you just follow the colors and pick,” said Maj. Evaristo Rivera, brigade signal officer, ASG-KU.



But that was not always the case. Throughout its 15-year history there have been hiccups.



Challenges included: inconsistent coding, inaccurate and unclear labels, lack of staff training and limited program guidance. This led to inconsistent implementation of Go-4-Green across dining facilities and it frustrated staff, ultimately resulting in diners losing trust in the brand, according to Price.



This year, that all changed.



The dining facility staff at Camp Arifjan received training that introduced a two-part coding system, based on revised Go-4-Green criteria. Code 1 includes: green, yellow, and red color codes identifying nutritional quality. Code 2 includes: low, moderate, and high saltshaker symbols that identify sodium content, which is independent of color coding.



For one civilian, that has witnessed the changes since 2001, the Go-4-Green options have added to her repertoire of living healthier.



“Seeing the green, yellow, and red, helps me be cognizant when I am getting my food, to predominantly choose the green. It helps me because when I get in there, I am hungry and I just want to grab at the first thing I see,” said April L. McIntyre, accounting technician, ASG-KU.



This goes in line with the intent of the recent training which emphasizes the use of choice architecture in food placement. This results in displaying green-coded foods and beverages in more visible places; and placing red-coded foods and beverages in less visible places.



“So yes, when I see the colors, it helps me slow down and make better choices.” As someone whose health journey resulted in the loss of more than 100 lbs. “seeing the red acts as a stop sign for me but,” said McIntyre. “It is all about balance, and this program is one more tool that makes life a little bit easier.”



Standardized training means costumers will see the same thing, whether they are eating at a facility in Hawai'i or in Kuwait.



The menus and recipe development by the program and the Armed Forces Recipe Service ensure foods eaten for performance can still be tasty, added Price.

