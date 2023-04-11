New adjutant general welcomed by Florida National Guard

Photo By Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones | Col. Gray Johnson, Florida Army National Guard Chief of Staff accompanied by Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones | Col. Gray Johnson, Florida Army National Guard Chief of Staff accompanied by Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, outgoing adjutant general of Florida, Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, incoming adjutant general of Florida, and Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, inspect the troops during a change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 22. The inspection of troops was among other military honors and traditions demonstrated throughout the event. The event finalized with the symbolic transfer of command from Eifert to Haas as the adjutant general of Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W Huertas) see less | View Image Page

STARKE, Fla. – Maj. Gen. John D. Haas assumed command of the Florida National Guard as the incoming adjutant general during a change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 22.



Haas was presented the honour by Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, the outgoing adjutant general. Eifert relinquished his command as he retired following over four decades of dedicated military service and four years as the state's highest ranking military official.



“As I reflect on the incredible journey we all have shared together, I am reminded of, and humbled by your courage, strength, and determination,” said Eifert. “It has been an honour to serve alongside such an extraordinary group of men and women.”



Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. Nunez participated in the traditional passing of the colors, a ceremony held to symbolize the transfer of command from one outgoing leader to their successor. As Eifert passed on the Florida National Guard Flag to Haas, a new chapter ensued for the organization.



“ To the great men and women of the Florida National Guard, you look outstanding,” Haas said as he addressed the troops. “ You’re truly extraordinary in all that you do. Looking at the formation this morning, I am reminded of who you are and what you do. For nearly 458 years you have been Florida's Force, made up of 12,000 men and women from different backgrounds and walks of life who share a common trait, the willingness to sacrifice in the service of others.”



The ceremony rendered honours to both the leadership as well as the service members responsible for ensuring the safety of the nation and their state as Guardsmen. The passing of colors was accompanied by the 13th Army Band, ceremonial cannon fire and the inspection of troops. Events held during the ceremony demonstrated the long standing traditions that have carried on since the founding of the nation.



“I could not be more proud or pleased to turn the reins of this great organization over to one of your most highly decorated and respected leaders, Maj. Gen. John Haas,” said Eifert. “He is a warrior leader and the perfect person to lead you into a dangerous and challenging future with many threats growing in size and sophistication around the world.



As the senior military advisor to the governor, the adjutant general is responsible for the overall management, readiness, and mobilization of both U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force elements of the Florida NG. During his tour of service, Eifert had provided oversight on response efforts to significant events in the state's history to include COVID-19, natural disasters and relief efforts. Over the past four years, the Florida NG has been activated 18 times, marking its highest operational tempo since World War 2.



“I sincerely look forward to Soldiering and serving with each of you as we continue to answer the call of our great state and nation,” said Haas Florida first, Right, Ready and Relevant.”