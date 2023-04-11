U.S. MARINES CONDUCT 594-MILE CROSS COUNTRY CONVOY

Photo By Sgt. Christian Garcia | U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, conduct convoy...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Christian Garcia | U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, conduct convoy operations near the border of Norway and Sweden, April 17, 2023. Marines are deployed to Norway as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 which focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian M. Garcia) see less | View Image Page

On April 17, 2023, the U.S. Marines deployed as a part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 began the multi-axial, cross-country movement from Bardufoss, NO and ending in Skvode, SE. The methods of transportation included government contracted flights from Bardufoss, NO, 24-hour train ride, ferry, and a 594-mile (958-kilometer) tactical vehicle movement beginning in Vaernes, NO and ending in Skovde, SWE. The movement took place over the course of six days and included 358 U.S. Marines and Sailors, 91 tactical vehicles and 10 non-tactical vehicles.



“This was the first time that my Marines executed a movement this long. This was a hefty task being responsible for executing this cross-country movement. The most challenging part was ensuring that the training we conducted prepared us for the movement. But as always, the Marines rose to the occasion” said Capt. Kristina McCoy, Combat Logistics Company, Company Commander.



The movement was supported by local military police, Swedish Home Guard 14, Norwegian Home Guard 12, both Norwegian and Swedish Customs offices, a U.S. Marine Corps Liaison Officer (LNO), and the Swedish Transportation Department. “I felt honored to be able to represent the battalion and the Marine Corps as an LNO. It was interesting to see the Marines interacting with NATO partners and allies to facilitate such a large movement” said Gunnery Sgt. Scott Sauer, a combat engineer with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion.



The border crossing was managed by Swedish movement control, which is a centralized organization that is supported by military police which are subordinate to the commander of Northern Military Region (Sweden). “This was the first time for most the involved personnel, I think it was fairly successful, it has been a great learning experience for everyone involved” said Deputy Chief of Staff Northern Military Region Lt Col. Mikael Johansson.



The deployment of U.S. forces to Europe is evidence of the enduring commitment to our NATO Allies and Partners, and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. Our presence in Europe provides the U.S. military with the strategic access vital to meet its NATO commitment to respond to threats against our Allies and Partners. We are ready, postured and well prepared to integrate with our host nation.