Faces of Forces Micronesia: MK2 Ben Laguana

Machinery technician from Guam drives USCGC Oliver Henry mission forward



The 154-foot Fast Response Cutters are the most advanced U.S. Coast Guard ships stationed in Guam to date. They boast a collection of upgraded electronics and use all the available space aboard. If it's mechanical or electrical, the Engineering Department is responsible for it.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Laguana is a machinery technician assigned to USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140). Originally from Yigo, Guam, Laguana has 16 years of service and has been aboard the Oliver Henry for less than a year.



The cutter had a 60 percent change out and received a new commanding officer in 2022 before a lengthy expeditionary patrol. Being so new among this crew, Laguana's expectations of the patrol centered on the crew coming together while representing the U.S. Coast Guard and the island of Guam. Trial under fire, given little time to gel as a team before setting off for 43 days. Part of his mantra is, "Sometimes you just have to send it."



"I would say we accomplished more than expected. My favorite moment would have to be the school visit in Papua New Guinea, where we had a full day of fun with the students," said Laguana. "We took pictures, had dance lessons, and bonded with our distant neighbors."



He's just completed his second expeditionary patrol in less than nine months. The cutter made port calls to the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia. The crew participated in several named operations in support of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and U.S. Coast Guard strategies to counter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Pacific and build stronger ties with partners and allies in the region.



As the crew departed Palau for the last time on this patrol, they did offshore maintenance. Every 250 hours, the engineers must change the oil on the generators, and it was time to replace the 8 gallons of oil in the No. 2 generator. As the cutter went dead in the water on calm seas, Laguana led his five-person team through the procedure. While it may be routine maintenance, the team still takes the time to define the environment, applying strategy and campaign design principles by thoroughly identifying the problem, the approach, and contingencies before beginning the action. Within 30 minutes, they'd replaced the oil, oil filter, and fuel filter without spilling a drop.



Laguana joined the Coast Guard to follow in his grandfather's footsteps, "I idolized him in every way possible. He served his country and represented his island to the best of his ability. Although he was limited to one job, he kept at it and made his mark. I wanted that and more. I knew I wanted to find a career that helped people and, at the same time, served. The Coast Guard perfectly fit that description, and I ran with it. Then the smallest branch of the military that few people knew about sold me from the beginning. I have dedicated my life to this Service and wouldn't change a thing."



He advises anyone considering joining to expect the unexpected, "But if you're willing to step out of your comfort zone, train with the best, and join a small elite family of Coast Guard personnel, then come sail with us!"



When it comes to getting underway, Laguana advocates for it, "Without a doubt, do so. We are a sea-going service, and I believe an underway tour can help anyone understand the nature of our Service. An underway tour also allows you to visit places you'd never thought you'd see."



Traveling the islands means making connections. Laguana was previously stationed in Guam and served aboard Oliver Henry's predecessor USCGC Washington (WPC 1331) in 2015. In Yap, he met people while stationed in Washington; he went on to visit again aboard Oliver Henry and fish with them. In Palau, on this patrol, he spent time fishing, catching grouper and other fish. His passion for fishing comes from his upbringing and fishing with his father on weekends as a child, first with a cast net as the tide is out and then rod and reel once the tide is in. This passion is shared by many on the crew, and you'll find more than a few fish calls happening aboard Oliver Henry.



Laguana is known for his dedication and forthrightness aboard, which matches his leadership philosophy, "A good leader is someone who can see your full potential and more—who can push you to your limits knowing that you have more to offer. Being a good leader is not about being in charge, and being a good leader is about caring for those in your charge."



Leadership and caring for those in your charge are essential at home and outside work. He describes his wife and three children as "…my backbone and main support line."



March is Chamorro heritage month, and Laguana sums up what it means to him like this, "Being Chamoru, to me, means to be proud. Back in the day, my grandfather served in the U.S. Navy and could only be a cook because of his skin color and where he was from. But that never stopped him from rising and eventually retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. He was proud of his origins and always told me to do the same. I think about that conversation he and I had a lot, and it makes me proud to see how far the Chamoru people have come."



-USCG-

