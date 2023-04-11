Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force – Red Hill April 21 Periodic Update

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Story by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced today it remains on track to complete the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by June 2024 and released an updated Dashboard. The link can be found here: https://www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/.PDF/JTF-RH%20Defueling%20Dashboard_21APR23_Final.pdf?ver=b_MCLRPuQapWyaJZ0xr2NQ%3d%3d

    For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 19:35
    Story ID: 443163
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force – Red Hill April 21 Periodic Update, by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Joint Task Force - Red Hill
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    JTF-Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT