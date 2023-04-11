MINNEAPOLIS – Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a Paralympic Swimmer assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, set an American record in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S6 on April 20 in the Citi Para Swimming World Series.



“It’s an incredibly exciting reminder of where we are in the Paralympic quad,” said Marks, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who swam in 1:13.6. “The talent here is phenomenal, and I’m excited to have some fun swimming against such incredible athletes.”



Marks will compete in five more events: 100m breaststroke SB6, 50m freestyle S6, 50m butterfly S6, and 200m individual medley SM6.



Almost 140 athletes from 13 nations will compete at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center until April 22.



The competition has the potential to qualify athletes for the Manchester 2023 World Championships from July 31 to Aug. 6, as well as the Para Pan American Games in Chile in October.



View Marks’ biography here: https://www.armywcap.com/soldier-athletes/paralympic-sports/swimming/ssg-elizabeth-marks



To follow the journey of these athletes on the road to Paris 2024, follow @USArmyWCAP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:29 Story ID: 443162 Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Marks sets American Record at the Para Swimming World Series, by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.