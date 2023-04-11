Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    East Gate Closure Notice

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --
    East Gate - Open the Old East Gate (adjacent to the BX) M-F; POVs may use the inbound lane from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.; the outbound lane will remain closed; Commercial vehicles (frequent flyers with DBIDS cards) and smaller commercial vehicles will be allowed entry from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    North Gate - Will open M-F from 6 a.m. – 6p.m. for inbound/outbound traffic; Sat-Sun from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

    West Gate - Will remain open 24 hours for inbound/outbound traffic; Commercial vehicle search area will open M-F from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Open Sat for commercial vehicle searches from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:54
    Story ID: 443161
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Gate Closure Notice, by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    East gate
    Peterson SFB
    Space Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT