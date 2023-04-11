PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --
East Gate - Open the Old East Gate (adjacent to the BX) M-F; POVs may use the inbound lane from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.; the outbound lane will remain closed; Commercial vehicles (frequent flyers with DBIDS cards) and smaller commercial vehicles will be allowed entry from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
North Gate - Will open M-F from 6 a.m. – 6p.m. for inbound/outbound traffic; Sat-Sun from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
West Gate - Will remain open 24 hours for inbound/outbound traffic; Commercial vehicle search area will open M-F from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Open Sat for commercial vehicle searches from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 17:54
|Story ID:
|443161
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, East Gate Closure Notice, by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT