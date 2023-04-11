PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

East Gate - Open the Old East Gate (adjacent to the BX) M-F; POVs may use the inbound lane from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.; the outbound lane will remain closed; Commercial vehicles (frequent flyers with DBIDS cards) and smaller commercial vehicles will be allowed entry from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.



North Gate - Will open M-F from 6 a.m. – 6p.m. for inbound/outbound traffic; Sat-Sun from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.



West Gate - Will remain open 24 hours for inbound/outbound traffic; Commercial vehicle search area will open M-F from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Open Sat for commercial vehicle searches from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:54 Story ID: 443161 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Gate Closure Notice, by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.