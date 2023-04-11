Schriever SFB hosts event center grand re-opening

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

Guardians and Airmen from the 50th Force Support Squadron celebrated the grand re-opening of the Schriever Event Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony March 10, 2023.



Initially opening in June 2017, the facility served as a one stop shop for hosting events and other activities until going under construction in 2020 to expand the facility and increase occupancy.



Through construction efforts, the event center has nearly doubled in size, allowing for more seating options as well as an added fireplace.



Maj. Jamie Zimmermann, 50th FSS commander, looks forward to the role the additional space will play in uniting the Schriever community.



“We are excited to have this facility opened for the Airmen, Guardians and their families,” Zimmermann said, “The Event Center is a great place to hold change of commands, commanders calls, promotion ceremonies and other various functions.”



The event center will be open for official use only and reservations must be made in advance through the 50th FSS.



For more information on the Schriever Event Center contact the 50th FSS community cohesion coordinator at 719-567-2525.

