NIWC Atlantic Team Partners in Groundbreaking for Communications Center in Greece

A Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic project team joined partners last fall to break ground on the construction of a new communications center at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece.



Military Construction Project 131 (MILCON P-131) is a $34.2 million effort to consolidate all communications for the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS) Atlantic Detachment Souda Bay and NSA Souda Bay’s Communications department.



NIWC Atlantic’s project team, part of its Joint Command and Operations Centers (JC&OC) team within the Command and Operations Centers Division, is conducting the design and installation effort for all command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) systems for the state-of-the-art facility.



“Throughout the project, NIWC Atlantic’s project team will fully codify the C4I requirements in order to support the MILCON C4I design, justify funding for the project to help meet asset management goals and support the implementation of further MILCON phases,” said Gale Womack, project lead, JC&OC team. “The team is also responsible for the collection of capabilities and requirements data and to validate C4I/IT [information technology] systems required for acquisition or relocation from existing facilities that will align with projected future requirements for both command and operations centers.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.



“NSA Souda Bay is a nexus for joint U.S. and NATO forces operating within three combatant commanders’ areas of responsibility,” said Bill Schmitz, supervisor, program management competency supervisor, Shore Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Integration (C2ISR&I) department. “NSA’s geographical location, airfield, port and NATO facilities make it an invaluable operational support asset for U.S. and NATO forces.



MILCON P-131, which includes paving, site improvements and demolition of the existing communications center, is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.