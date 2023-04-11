Dogface Soldier wins the 2022 James P. Hunter Award for Outstanding New Military Writer

Photo By Sgt. Dre Stout | Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army, awarded a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dre Stout | Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army, awarded a Meritorious Service Medal to Spc. Duke Edwards, a Houston, Texas, native and public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 18, 2023. Edwards received the award for winning the James P. Hunter Outstanding New Military Writer category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communication Competition. The James P. Hunter Award for Outstanding New Military Writer is a one-time award that recognizes excellence in Army writing among enlisted Soldiers with less than 24 months time in the public affairs career field, and only public affairs Soldiers in the rank of sergeant and below are eligible for the award. The award is named in honor of Staff Sgt. James P. Hunter, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010 as he covered a combat patrol while serving with the 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dre Stout, 50th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army, awarded a Meritorious Service Medal to Spc. Duke Edwards, a Houston, Texas, native and public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 18, 2023. Edwards received the award for winning the James P. Hunter Outstanding New Military Writer category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communication Competition.



The James P. Hunter Award for Outstanding New Military Writer is a one-time award that recognizes excellence in Army writing among enlisted Soldiers with less than 24 months in the public affairs career field, and only public affairs Soldiers in the rank of sergeant and below are eligible for the award. The award is named in honor of Staff Sgt. James P. Hunter, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010 as he covered a combat patrol while serving with the 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.



“It’s very unusual to award an MSM to a specialist,” said Rafferty. “But it’s also for something extraordinary.”



Edwards submitted a portfolio of his work, completed a 12-mile ruck march in 2 hours and 20 minutes, scored a 580 on the Army Combat Fitness Test, and shot marksman on his assigned weapon to win this category. The James P. Hunter Award is the only category in the Keith L. Ware competition that recognizes tactical excellence in conjunction with public affairs excellence.



"Duke Edwards is a tenacious learner who, when tasked with a responsibility, fully uses it as an opportunity to grow in every capacity," said Sgt. Daniel Thompson, a public affairs mass communications specialist assigned to the 50th PAD, and Edwards' team leader. "Though soft-spoken, he thinks critically about any given situation while trying to enhance the quality of work he and his cohorts are producing. He is always diligent and focused – he genuinely loves to see a project through, from beginning to end – and he is an integrous man that consistently treats others with kindness and compassion. His co-workers appreciate his knowledge and talents and consider him to be a rockstar at his craft. High-speed is the only speed for Edwards."



During Hunter’s military career, he was not a public affairs Soldier who waited to be assigned to cover a story; instead, he took the initiative to find the story because he was always looking for the opportunity to provide insight into the lives of Soldiers. And in this year’s competition, Edwards was approached to be the entrant for the award category because of his shared attributes that are reminiscent of Hunter.



“I feel like we have similar attributes,” said Edwards. “Him wanting to tell the Soldier story, that’s why I joined public affairs. I always wanted to get to know why people do what they do and what motivates them. I draw a lot of motivation from other people, especially if they’re like-minded.”



Hunter’s first duty assignment was with the 49th Public Affairs Detachment, 82nd Airborne Division, and Christopher Fletcher, the director of public affairs for Fort Stewart, was, at the time, the detachment’s senior enlisted advisor.



“[Hunter was] enthusiastic about the mission at all times, like Edwards,” said Christopher Fletcher, the director of public affairs for Fort Stewart. “He always had a smile on his face. He was always super competitive and loved the University of Kentucky basketball. He wanted to show everybody that public affairs Soldiers were not just skilled technicians at public affairs but Soldiers. He would throw down with anybody at any time to prove that point.”



Edwards adds that as a Soldier, it’s your job not just to stop at the bare minimum but to give it your all by going the extra mile or doing more than people think you should do. It’s something that should be expected of all Soldiers, and because he doesn’t stop at the bare minimum, it’s an attribute he feels he shares with Hunter.



"For somebody like me and James P. Hunter, that was normal for us," said Edwards. "That's what was expected of us, and we expect that out of ourselves."



When asked how it felt to be the winner, Edwards replied that it is extremely humbling to be the winner of a prestigious award. Despite saying he has not done much compared to Hunter, he says it was humbling to learn about who he was and what he did for the Army, and it is an honor to be in the same sentence with someone who put himself through risks and dangers – and the sacrifice he gave for his country.



"One of the biggest motivations was my wife," said Edwards. "Anytime I had trouble, or anytime I needed help with anything she was right there helping me do the process. She's my biggest critic but she's also my biggest supporter. She's definitely the motivation… for being the best I can be."



When asked about advice to offer to new public affairs Soldiers interested in attempting the category, Edwards reflected on what Hunter meant to him and reiterated his answer about always giving your best and never stopping at the bare minimum.



"Don't wait for nobody to tell you what to cover or what to write," said Edwards. "You go find a story that motivates you. If that story motivates you and makes you feel good, you feel energized. That story is going to do the same thing for everybody else, and it's stories like that that change people's lives. If it wasn’t for a story that motivated me to change my life, then I wouldn’t be here, so go out there and get the story – tell the story. Influence other people and change their lives.”



With this award under his belt, Edwards continues to push himself forward but thanks those who supported him on the way here.



“I want to thank everybody from our detachment,” said Edwards. “From the privates all the way to the commander, Captain Joshua White, and my former commander, Major Joe Bisso. I want to thank all of them, and because without my team, without my wife, I wouldn't have won this award. I’m truly humbled to be in the same sentence as James P. Hunter, and I hope my work will continue to live up to this category.”