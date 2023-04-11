BAMC recognizes volunteers for their exceptional commitment to service

Photo By Garron Webster | Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen and BAMC...... read more read more Photo By Garron Webster | Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen and BAMC Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins recognized David Long during BAMC’s Volunteer Recognition Ceremony April 17, 2023. Long received the Volunteer Excellence Award during the Joint Base San Antonio Volunteer Recognition Ceremony. Long has driven a caremobile at BAMC since 2007, serving over 3,400 hours. (DoD Photo by Garron Webster) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 21, 2023) -- Brooke Army Medical Center began National Volunteer Appreciation Week, which is celebrated annually during the third week of April, with a special ceremony April 17 to honor the individuals who donate their time to serve others.



During the event, BAMC’s Volunteers of the Year for specific categories were announced. Those selected went on to compete at the Joint Base San Antonio-level.



“I have been looking forward to this day to be able to formally thank you for all that you do for Team BAMC and to show you how much we appreciate the work you do to continue to honor our nation and support America’s sons and daughters,” said BAMC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen during the BAMC ceremony. “When we talk about Team BAMC, you are the foundation of Team BAMC and we’re here today to say thank you.”



The commander highlighted the longevity of the volunteer program, which started in 1994. Over the past 28 years, there has been an average of 325 volunteers each month whose cumulative contribution to the mission equals about 2 million hours of time.



“That’s over 28 years of dedicated presence and service through conflicts, through COVID, you have been with us fighting the good fight and we really thank you for that,” Teyhen said.



In 2022, there was an average of 195 volunteers each month who worked a cumulative total of 31,000 volunteer hours. If those hours were paid it would equate to more than $833,000.



The volunteers honored during the BAMC ceremony were:



Corinne Devlin, a nurse practitioner who volunteers for the Department of Community Medicine at the McWethy Troop Medical Clinic, was selected as the Individual-Professional Volunteer of the Year.



Paula Davidson, Burn Intensive Care Unit volunteer coordinator, was selected as Individual-Nonprofessional of the Year.



Gil Dominguez was chosen as the Volunteer of the Year for the Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care.



Roberta Love was selected as the Fisher House Volunteer of the Year.

Zoila and Rafael Rios garnered the honor of Volunteer Family of the Year for their volunteer work as a ward listener and patient transporter, respectively.



Gabriel Valdez received the Teen Volunteer of the Year award for his work last summer in the BAMC Medical Library.



The BAMC Ward Listeners took home the prize for Group of the Year.



Multiple BAMC volunteers received recognition at the JBSA award competition, which took place April 19.



“The Joint Base San Antonio Volunteer Recognition event is the pinnacle of volunteer recognition for military programs,” said Michael Dulevitz, Office of Volunteer Services chief. “Nominations are gathered from across the San Antonio military landscape. The competition can be fierce and that BAMC volunteers took home top honors in several nomination categories speaks volumes about our people and what they bring to the BAMC healthcare mission day-in and day-out.”



The winners at the JBSA level were:

• Individual Volunteer of the Year – Paula Davidson

• Teen Volunteer of the Year – Gabriel Valdez

• Volunteer Family of the Year – Zoila and Rafael Rios

• Volunteer Excellence Award – David Long

• President’s Lifetime Achievement Award – Edna Amecucci



Long and Amecucci’s awards are of note since they are based on longevity of services. Amecucci has volunteered at BAMC since 2011 and has volunteered more than 4,000 hours. Long has driven a caremobile at BAMC since 2007, serving over 3,400 hours.



Additionally, of the 88 President’s Volunteer Service Award recipients announced JBSA-wide, 83 were from BAMC.



“BAMC Volunteers are hands-down amazing,” Dulevitz said. “We are proud of them daily, but to shine as they did at the JBSA event, is golden. Way to go, BAMC Volunteers!”



To watch the BAMC Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, visit https://youtu.be/snR8mIGg-Do.