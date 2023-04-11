Mrs. American 2022 visits Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed

BETHESDA, Md. (April 21, 2023) - Mrs. American 2022, Krisdee Clark, visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center today to spend time with patients battling cancer. Clark is a two-year breast cancer survivor. Her visit aimed to uplift and inspire patients undergoing treatment, as well as show appreciation for the men and women serving in the military.

Clark shared her personal story with patients and offered them words of encouragement. Her husband, Josh, is an Army lieutenant colonel and her father served in the Navy. “It’s amazing to represent breast cancer survivors and military spouses. It means a lot to spend time with military personnel,” she said. “Representing survivors and military spouses has been an honor, “she added.

A native of South Carolina and graduate of the University of South Carolina, Clark is the director of corporate affairs for a hospice in South Carolina. She has two children and said, “It’s important that women know they can go through storms in their lives like breast cancer and come out on the other side beautiful and with a greater purpose than they could have ever imagined. We should all be looking not to just survive the storm, but to thrive after.”

The Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed is the Department of Defense’s only Cancer Center of Excellence within the Military Health System. It offers its patients access to cutting-edge cancer diagnostic and treatment technologies. Its comprehensive core of military and civilian oncologists and other cancer-trained clinicians and researchers provide multidisciplinary cancer-care delivery and patient-family support services.

Walter Reed, the world’s premier, integrated military medical center and where the nation heals our heroes, strives to provide extraordinary experiences for patients, families, and staff while driving tomorrow’s health care advances through education, innovation, and research. For additional information about WRNMMC, please visit us at http:// walterreed.tricare.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 15:23 Story ID: 443143 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mrs. American 2022 visits Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed, by Aisha Lomax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.