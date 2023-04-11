Florida high school student performs alongside Marine musicians

The stage spotlight is blinding. Surrounding you on stage is a band of talented Marines playing their instruments to the rhythms that drive your passions. A roar of applause from the audience that may or may not speak your language, but they understand the meaning of your tune. When an opportunity like this presents itself, one that allows you to fulfill your musical passions and show your talents to the world, would you let it slip away? The Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) gives this opportunity to musicians seeking to earn the title of U.S. Marine while continuing their music profession.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Carlos Ortiz, the musician technical assistant for 6th Marine Corps District (6MCD), aims to find and audition talented musicians with the desire to join the Marine Corps. While attending the Florida Music Educators Association in January 2023, he met Evan Nazario, a native of Orange City, Florida. During their conversation, Ortiz found himself impressed with Nazario’s character, attitude, and goals in life. Shortly after, Nazario accepted the challenge and auditioned for the Marine music program.



Ortiz said that he was “blown away” with the audition tape provided by Nazario, and he immediately contacted him to congratulate him on a job well done and to schedule a live audition. “The live audition was just as successful as the audition tapes, and I knew that Evan was ready to take his passion for music to the next stage of becoming a professional musician in the Marine Corps,” said Ortiz.



Nazario raised his right hand, enlisting in the Marine Corps, April 3, 2023.



In his continued search of the next generation of Marine musicians, Ortiz turned his sights to the Lakeside Jazz Festival. This jazz festival event, held in Port Orange, Florida, offers family entertainment and displays the talents of jazz students from middle schools, high schools, university groups, and local musicians over multiple days to promote the musical arts; with an appearance from the Navy Band Southeast's VIP Combo and the Parris Island Marine Jazz Band. 6MCD makes it a priority to build relations with organizations and events like these, which have historically produced many applicants that have become Marines.



One of the schools performing was DeLand High School, the school Nazario attends and performs in its jazz band as the lead trumpet instrumentalist.



"I found out on the first day of the Lakeside Jazz Festival that Evan would be performing with his school on the same day as the Parris Island Marine Band,” said Ortiz. “After having the conversation with the Small Ensemble Leader of the Marine Band, we decided to have him perform with the unit for one tune.” Ortiz provided Evan the music, a recording of the tune, and an invitation to the next rehearsal.



The Parris Island Marine Jazz Band performed for the closing of the Lakeside Jazz Festival, with special appearances from retired gunnery sergeants Ken Edo and Jason Knuckles, who both served as musician technical assistants in the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Charlie Arbalaez, a Marine veteran and saxophonist. With the help of Ortiz, Nazario performed the rehearsed piece with the Marine band, catching a sneak peek into what his future may hold.



“Evan performed beautifully during the concert,” said Ortiz. “This was an awesome opportunity for him to experience what his life is going to be like as a professional musician in the United States Marine Corps."



“My experience with playing with the Parris Island Marine Band was surreal; everyone was so cool and welcoming,” said Nazario. “That’s why I decided to want to become a Marine, because I like the sense of brotherhood and how you do everything as a family. I feel like the presence of Marines just makes you go ‘wow,’ and I wanted to challenge myself.”



Nazario continues to prepare for Marine Corps Recruit Training with Recruiting Substation Daytona Beach, Recruiting Station Jacksonville, as he plans to depart on October 9, 2023.



For more information concerning the Musician Enlistment Option Program or the U.S. Marine Corps, visit https://www.marines.com/about-the-marine-corps/roles/musician-enlistment-option-program.html or contact your local Marine Corps recruiter.

