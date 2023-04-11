Army Sustainment Command employee chosen as DA-level civilian videographer of year; ASC also rocks in AMC public affairs competition

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs Civilian took first place as videographer of the year in the Department of the Army’s annual Public Affairs competition, and a team member took first place at the U.S. Army Materiel Command level as military writer.



Sarah Patterson, ASC public affairs specialist, was selected as the Clark Taylor Civilian Videographer of the Year in the 2022 DA-level Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Competition, announced April 14.



She also took same namesake award placing second in the AMC’s 2022 David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition Award Competition held in February.



Taylor, a giant in Army broadcasting for four decades, entered the Army’s Public Affairs Hall of Fame in 2008. He is a former infantryman who served during the Vietnam War.



For his complete Hall of Fame biography, link to: https://www.army.mil/publicAffairs/halloffame/



Patterson’s entries can be viewed here as part of her submission packet: https://www.dvidshub.net/awards/dma/2022?branch=army#Clark-Taylor-Civilian-Videographer-of-the-Year-



Sgt. 1st Class Corinna Baltos, ASC public affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, was named the Paul Savanuck Military Writer of the Year for AMC.



The top honors in most categories at DA level advanced for competing at the Defense Media Activity for judging in the Defense Media Awards competition.



At the AMC level, Patterson also garnered:

• Second place in Video news category for “How ASC’s DFACs feed thousands of Soldiers for Thanksgiving”



• Third place in Training Documentation Video for “ASC Best Warrior Day 3”



• Third place in Social Media/Multimedia Video for “ASC Best Warrior Competition: Day 2”



• First place e in the print journalism Commentary category with “Growing up as a military child, National Military Brats Day”.



She is a 2021 summa cum laude graduate from the University of South Alabama who majored in communication with a concentration in broadcast journalism with a minor in marketing.



Patterson has been employed with ASC since May 2021.



“When I got the call that I had won Army videographer of the year, I was shocked and excited. I placed second at the AMC level, so I was not expecting a win at the Army level,” Patterson explained upon hearing the news.



“I felt overwhelmingly proud of myself for the hard work I put in over the past year. It reinforced for me that I went into the right career field and that coming to ASC was the right move for me. I feel grateful for a team and supervisor that supports me and provides me with the creative freedom needed to thrive in this career field,” she said.



“My journey of becoming a videographer began on an Army base. I went to high school on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, where I took my first video communication class, and discovered my love for the field,” she said. “It is a very full circle moment for me, going from first learning about video production on an Army base, to eventually becoming the Army Civilian videographer of the year.”



Patterson said she quickly realized how much she loved the course and took the second level of it in her senior year.



“I ended up directing the weekly student news broadcast and I knew that is what I wanted to do with my life. I went on to study broadcast journalism in college and became the general manager of our student run television station, JagTV, by the end of my freshman year.”



ASC personnel are quite familiar with Patterson as she produces the monthly recap video newscasts, offering a different perspective on the command’s accomplishments worldwide.



In the AMC-level David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition, Baltos also took:

• First place in News Article for “Holocaust Remembrance Day: Determination, Hope and Honor”



• First place in Feature Article for “Arsenal of Democracy”



• Second place in Commentary for “Male military spouses: Yes they do exist”



• Third place in News Photograph for “RIA holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony”



Judges at AMC reviewed 90 submissions in its competition and selected 15 winners to advance to DA level.



At this level of judging, ASC competed against its sister major subordinate commands falling under AMC, a four-star command.



The KLW competition recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in furthering the objectives of the DA Public Affairs program. The Secretary of the Army sponsors the competition annually.



The Office of the Chief of Public Affairs at the Pentagon conducts judging with the goal of ensuring the best internal information efforts receive recognition for professional excellence and outstanding achievement.



The competition is named in honor of Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware, who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945 and served as the deputy chief and chief of information for the Army, now the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, from September 1964 through November 1967.

