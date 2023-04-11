Select commissaries host healthy lifestyle event, April 28-29, offering giveaways, coupons, samples; all patrons worldwide can participate in contest for $100 gift card

Courtesy Photo | : Service members and their families interested in saving money while living a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | : Service members and their families interested in saving money while living a healthier lifestyle are encouraged to attend the Defense Commissary Agency’s Health & Wellness Expo, April 28-29, 3-5 p.m., at select locations. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Service members and their families interested in saving money while living a healthier lifestyle are encouraged to attend the Defense Commissary Agency’s Health & Wellness Expo, April 28-29, 3-5 p.m., at select locations.



“This event is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “The expo is just one more example of how commissaries are supporting the health and nutritional needs of our patrons.”



Fifty stateside commissaries are participating in the expo, up from five last year. Eventually, DeCA hopes to offer the expo at all stores. Patrons are encouraged to check the Health and Expo webpage (https://blog.mymilitarysavings.com/dont-miss-the-commissary-health-wellness-expo/) or the schedule below to see if their store is participating. They should also check their commissary webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations) or talk to their store manager for more details or updates. The expo will feature something for everyone – prizes, coupons and samples.



In connection with this event, through April 30, eligible commissary customers worldwide can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to be one of 20 winners of a $100 Commissary Gift Card. Check https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/brands/commissary-health-and-wellness-expo for more details.



“We deliver a savings benefit to service members who are charged with being physically fit,” Saucedo added. “At DeCA, we never lose sight of that as we aim to be the military community’s grocer of choice.”



Commissaries participating in Health & Wellness Expo:



ALABAMA – Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker)



ALASKA – Elmendorf Commissary at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson



ARIZONA – Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Luke Air Force Base



CALIFORNIA – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station San Diego and Travis Air Force Base



COLORADO – Fort Carson and Peterson Space Force Base



FLORIDA – Eglin Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, MacDill Air Force Base, Patrick Space Force Base and Naval Air Station Pensacola



GEORGIA – Fort Benning and Fort Gordon



HAWAII – Hickam and Pearl Harbor commissaries at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay and Schofield Barracks



ILLINOIS – Scott Air Force Base



KANSAS – Fort Riley



KENTUCKY – Fort Campbell



MARYLAND – Andrews Commissary at Joint Base Andrews and Fort Meade



MISSISSIPPI – Keesler Air Force Base



MISSOURI – Fort Leonard Wood



NEVADA – Nellis Air Force Base



NEW JERSEY – McGuire Commissary at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst



NORTH CAROLINA – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Fort Bragg North and Fort Bragg South



PUERTO RICO – Fort Buchanan



TEXAS – Fort Bliss, Sam Houston and Lackland commissaries at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Hood (Clear Creek) and Randolph Air Force Base



VIRGINIA – Fort Belvoir, Eustis and Langley commissaries at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Fort Lee (changes to Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27), Fort Myer Commissary at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana and Marine Corps Base Quantico



WASHINGTON – Lewis Main and McChord commissaries at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

