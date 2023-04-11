Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support provides experts during Sea-Air-Space 2023

Photo By Angela King-Sweigart | Panelists including Mr. Jimmy Smith, Director, Office of Small Business Programs,...... read more read more Photo By Angela King-Sweigart | Panelists including Mr. Jimmy Smith, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of the Navy, Mr. Kurt Wendelken, Vice Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Capt. Joseph Cohen, U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps, Ms. Mercedes Thurston, Mentor Protégé Program Manager, Department of the Navy Small Business Program and Ms. Lynn Kohl, Vice Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapons Systems Support heard from small businesses and gave feedback on their idea or product during the Navy's Open for Business event at Sea-Air-Space 2023 April 4 in National Harbor, Maryland. see less | View Image Page

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—Several senior leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) were selected to participate as experts on panels offered during the three-day Sea-Air-Space conference April 3-5.



The event brought together U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers for informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and exhibits.



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander, NAVSUP WSS, was a panelist for Navy Ship and Submarine Maintenance. The panel brought together the front-runners in ship and submarine maintenance, as well as supply chain management, to discuss the Navy’s holistic approach to delivering ships and submarines out of maintenance on time and on budget, along with some of its challenges. Epps discussed NAVSUP WSS’s Get Real Get Better and Naval Sustainment System (NSS) initiatives focusing on how the command is tackling end-to-end material challenges for shipyard maintenance availabilities.



Lynn Kohl, vice commander, NAVSUP WSS, was a panel member on the Navy’s Office of Small Business event. During this event the Department of the Navy (DON) Office of Small Business Programs selected five small businesses to present their idea or product to the panel of experts. The experts offered suggestions to help the businesses.



Kohl was also panelist for the Maintenance Transformation Challenges and Opportunities panel. This panel centered discussions on the question: How can governments and industry partners jointly navigate the many challenges to upgrade and expand shipyard and aviation maintenance capacity and transform into world class maintenance organizations? Kohl briefed the audience on NAVSUP WSS’s plan to build a great supply capacity and velocity to meet maintenance challenges.



In addition to the senior leaders, a contingent of approximately 40 employees traveled to the conference. The employees were able to network, speak with industry professionals and attend information panels learning more on how to better support NAVSUP WSS customer- the fleet.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.