Sixth USU President Richard Thomas Awarded University Medal for Service

Friends, colleagues and the Army Chief of Staff joined Uniformed Services University President Dr. Jonathan Woodson for a ceremony to honor Dr. Richard Thomas for his service and accomplishments as USU’s sixth president April 18, 2023.



Thomas, who now serves as Associate Vice President of the West Virginia University Health Sciences Center and Dean of WVU School of Medicine’s Eastern Campus in Martinsburg, W.Va., was awarded USU’s prestigious University Medal, the highest honor the university presents to individuals in recognition of extraordinary contributions that embody its vision of excellence.



“It is my great honor to recognize Dr. Thomas today for his unwavering commitment to this University, and his outstanding achievements while serving as President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences,” Woodson said. “Under Dr. Thomas’s exceptional and inspirational leadership, the University significantly expanded its academic and research portfolios in response to the expressed needs of the Services…while maintaining USU’s focus on the health and well-being of the warfighter.”



Thomas was credited for significant growth within USU’s F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine, Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing, Postgraduate Dental College, College of Allied Health Sciences, and the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, in addition to research centers and other areas throughout the University during his five-year tenure as president from 2016-2021.



A theme throughout the ceremony expressed by several guest speakers, including General James McConville, Army Chief of Staff, was Thomas’s dedication to the mission and his commitment to servicemembers, veterans and their families. Thomas served with McConville in the 101st Airborne Division in the immediate aftermath of September 11, 2001.



“He is one of the most talented officers I have ever served with. … His enduring legacy includes increased medical effectiveness, engagement, and readiness for the future Joint Force. The impact he has made here will continue to save lives, through the expert education and training he has ensured our military medical professionals are provided,” McConville said. “Tom dedicated his entire military and civilian career to serving those who serve our nation. We are the greatest Army in the world because we serve with the world’s greatest men and women. And with that, the greatest men and women serving in military medicine fields who are saving and changing lives every day. We are blessed to have had his leadership in the Army and here at the University. His impact will continue on in the legacy he leaves in those he served with.”



Thomas accepted the medal, crediting the University community and his colleagues for their support.



“Receiving the prestigious USU Medal is an especially humbling honor. My time at the University has truly been one of the highlights of my life – both professionally and personally. There is no better team to work with, and this award really belongs to the incredibly talented women and men who share the mission of educating the next generation of military healthcare professionals for our nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 11:52 Story ID: 443090 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sixth USU President Richard Thomas Awarded University Medal for Service, by Sharon Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.