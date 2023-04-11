Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Scott Sather

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Staff Sgt. Scott Sather, 24th Special Tactics Squadron combat controller.



Born on June 21, 1973, in Flint, Michigan, Sather entered the Air Force in May 1992 and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Immediately after basic training he entered the Combat Control pipeline training course.



Following graduation, Sather was assigned to the 321st Special Tactics Squadron, United Kingdom. He returned to the United States on an assignment to the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron, McChord Air Force Base, Washington. In April 1999, Sather applied for and was accepted for special duty assignment with the 24th Special Tactics Squadron.



Sather died following an injury received while engaging hostile forces in Iraq on April 8, 2003. His death marked the first combat casualty for the Air Force during Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.



Sather's awards include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal (with 3 devices), Combat Readiness Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal (with 2 devices), National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal and the NATO Medal.



Sather is survived by his wife, brothers, father and mother.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

