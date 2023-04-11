15 ASOS honors 20-year anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Courtesy Photo | Participants of the 20-year Operation Iraqi Freedom Anniversary Reunion participate in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants of the 20-year Operation Iraqi Freedom Anniversary Reunion participate in a briefing, March 24, 2023. The reunion was open to all USAF combat personnel, assigned to, or associated with, the 15th EASOS that crossed the berm from Kuwait to Iraq in March 2003 and was an opportunity for the members to recall the difficulties and successes of the operation. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis

93d Air Ground Operations Wing Public Affairs



MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia-- The 15th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) hosted a reunion to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the 15th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron’s (EASOS) participation in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Mar. 24, at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The reunion was open to all USAF combat personnel, assigned to, or associated with, the 15th EASOS that crossed the berm from Kuwait to Iraq in March 2003 and was an opportunity for the members to recall the difficulties and successes of the operation; primarily, the role Tactical Air Control Party Airmen played in the mission.



“Throughout Operation IRAQI FREEDOM (OIF), close air support (CAS) played a significant role in the success of Third Infantry Division (Mechanized) (3ID [M) on the battlefield,” said Col (R) Byron Risner, prior 15th Air Support Operations Squadron commander. “CAS successes ranged the full spectrum of combat operations and CAS was used for missions including shaping, armed reconnaissance, counter fire and troops in contact. A total of 925 CAS sorties were flown in support of 3ID (M) resulting in 656 enemy combat systems destroyed, and 89 enemy facilities destroyed.”



Risner emphasized that the two leading contributing factors to the success of CAS were responsiveness and lethality, and went on to highlight other insights and knowledge gained throughout the operation.



“We learned that integration and relationships between fire support elements (FSE) & the tactical air control party (TACP) are a must,” said Risner. “Effective CAS facilitates quick response and greater on-station-time for aircraft.”



He also highlighted the joint efforts during Operation Iraqi Freedom, especially the importance of air and space interoperability, which are still important to mission success to this day.



“The right joint force brings more capability than a single force,” said Risner. “Air and Space power must have a seat at the table, minute one, day one.”



The event was made possible thanks to the collaboration between Risner and Lt. Col. Amy Bates, the current 15th Air Support Operations Squadron commander.



“At my change of command ceremony last June, Col. (R) Risner (former 15 ASOS/CC) and Col. (R) Bill North (former 15 ASOS/ADO) approached me about the reunion,” Bates said. “I immediately accepted the opportunity to celebrate our history as a squadron and provide our current Airmen with personal interactions with heroes. Our callsign ‘Advance’, was born during that time period and we still use it today.”



Bates noted how immersive the event was for all who attended and how meaningful it was for everyone involved.



“The participants were engrossed in the first-hand accounts from Airmen and truly appreciated the time with them,” Bates said. “I think they marvelled in the idea that people from all over the world came back to celebrate the 20th anniversary of such a momentous period.”



Between the knowledge shared by Risner, the relationships built by a common legacy and the exchange of perspectives, the reunion was an invaluable experience for all in attendance.



“I felt very honored to be in the presence of each and every one of them,” Bates said. “I was able to spend some time with Col Risner and talk through his time in command while at the 15 ASOS. He provided perspective about the decisions he made for the squadron and how different it was during his tenure; he did an excellent job balancing mission execution while considering the health and welfare of the Airmen.”