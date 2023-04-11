U.S. Navy, Royal Australian Air Force Partner in Air Defense Exercise

Courtesy Photo | 230415-N-TL932-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Lt. Sarah Childress, left, assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230415-N-TL932-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Lt. Sarah Childress, left, assigned to the "Black Eagles" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 introduces the U.S. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye to Flight Lieutenant Blair Sterling, center, assigned to No. 2 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Sapien) see less | View Image Page

HAWAIIAN ISLANDS – The U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) partnered to conduct a bilateral Air Defense Exercise (ADEX) in the Hawaiian Islands operating area, April 14.



The exercise, completed as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s group sail integrated training exercise, was designed to bolster the air defense and offensive capabilities of the two allied forces.



Integrated allied exercises like ADEX enhance cooperation and increase the proficiency of U.S. and allied forces, allowing them to quickly respond to real-world maritime security threats.



“Participating in the ADEX provided a valuable training opportunity for the crew of the E-7A Wedgetail,” said Flight Lieutenant Blair Stirling, mission commander, No. 2 Squadron RAAF. “The seamless interoperability and integration between our nations resulted in a successful mission, reinforcing our ability to exercise in the maritime domain at short notice with limited, dispersed planning “We hope to integrate again and further our coalition partnership.”



During the ADEX, liaison officers from No. 2 Squadron RAAF and their U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing 2 counterparts from the strike group integrated with the U.S. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-35C Lightning II, and RAAF E-7 Wedgetail with USS Princeton (CG 59) serving as air defense commander for the VINCSG and providing direct support to the bilateral exercise.



“Magnificent allied teamwork today between the Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning aircrew and the U.S. Navy carrier strike group’s air wing of the future and guided-missile cruiser team, resulting in a resoundingly successful air defense exercise,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, the commander of the Carrier Strike Group ONE. “I am impressed with the professionalism demonstrated by the participating servicemen and women from the No. 2 Squadron RAAF and Carrier Strike Group ONE.”



The RAAF E-7A Wedgetail is the Australian command and control squadron similar to the U.S. “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113, operating the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.



The U.S. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is designed for theater air and missile detection and early warning, battlefield management, command and control, acquisition, tracking, and targeting of surface warfare contacts, surveillance of littoral area objectives and targets, and tracking of strike warfare assets.



Lt. Cmdr. Jacqueline Scott, air defense officer at CVW-2 said there was great work behind the scenes to get the aircrew ready to execute the mission and it “reinforced our unmatched endurance and responsiveness to operate forward.”



Carrier Strike Group ONE consists of aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70); Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197).



CVW-2 consists of an F-35C squadron, the “War Hawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons, the “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2, the “Stingers” of VFA-113, and the “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192; the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, operating the EA-18G Growler; the “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113; the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, operating the CMV-22B Osprey; the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, operating the MH-60S Seahawk; and the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, operating the MH-60R Seahawk.



