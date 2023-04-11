NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Multi-Discipline, Architect-Engineer Services in NSA Crane Area of Operations

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded FFE Heapy JV LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, a $7,500,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline, architect-engineer (A-E) services in the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane, Indiana, area of operations.



The work will be performed primarily in Crane and Sullivan, Indiana, and provides for A-E design and engineering services for various planned projects for construction, repair, replacement, demolition, alteration, and improvements for special projects and military construction (MILCON) facilities.



Task order 0001 is being awarded at $104,521 for the seed project of the residential area water line, NAVFAC Building 4, NSA Crane.



The term of the contract is not-to-exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of April 2028. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Navy (O&M,N) funds in the amount of $104,521 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N and MILCON funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four offers received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-D-0017).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



