    Rare Retirement Ceremony Hosted at Naval Special Warfare Group Four

    NSWG-4 Hosts Dual Retirement Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (March 16, 2023) Lt. Jeremy Campbell, right, assigned to

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Dustin Kelling 

    Naval Special Warfare Group FOUR

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Special Warfare Group Four (NSWG-4) hosted a rare dual retirement ceremony on March 16.

    The ceremony highlighted the military service of Lt. Jeremy Campbell, assigned to NSWG-4, and Chief Yeoman Ebony Campbell, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, both completing 22 years of military service by retiring on the same day.

    Capt. Joseph Geary, commodore, NSWG-4, spoke about the importance of family in the Naval Special Warfare Community and how the Campbells were examples of that throughout their careers.

    “This is important, he said. “A husband-and-wife retirement after 21 years together in the Navy; such a great example of service to our country. We should take a second to recognize that.”

    The Campbells met during training after boot camp and spent their naval careers successfully navigating the challenges of a “mil-to-mil” family. During the ceremony, they spoke about their experiences navigating those challenges and finding success.

    “Our road hasn’t been without hurdles,” said Lt. Campbell. “Every time we’ve reached out, it helped, and we’ve gotten stronger because of that. It’s ok to ask for help. It’s not just ok, it’s necessary.”

    Chief Campbell spoke about the positive impacts of asking for help and how her service in the Navy will help into the future.

    “I’m thankful for the experiences, the challenges and opportunities that helped shape my career,’’ said Chief Campbell. “As I move on to the next chapter in my life, I do so with a deep sense of pride, service and commitment to continue to make a positive impact on the world.”

    Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.
    For more news from Naval Special Warfare Command, visit https://www.facebook.com/NavalSpecialWarfare or https://www.nsw.navy.mil/.
    For more news from NSWG-4, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSWG4.

