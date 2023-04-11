1st TSC officer sprints his way to All-American status, inspired by son’s success

Courtesy Photo | Warrant Officer Michael Blunt, mobility officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Warrant Officer Michael Blunt, mobility officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, stands on the podium as he is awarded a silver medal for second place in the 60-meter sprint in the United States of America Track and Field Indoor Masters Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, March 12, 2023 see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – A 1st Theater Sustainment Command warrant officer sprinted his way to All-American status while competing at the top of his age bracket in the United States of America Track and Field Indoor Masters Championships held in Louisville, Kentucky, March 11 - 12, 2023.



Warrant Officer Michael Blunt, air mobility officer, transportation operations branch, 1st TSC, earned a silver medal for his second-place sprint of 7.13 seconds in the 60-meter dash. This is his best time in the event, where he now ranks third in the United States.



He finished the indoor season also ranking fourth for running the 200-meter sprint, at 23.44 seconds - qualifying him as All-American in both events.



Not always a runner, Blunt competed in physique body building competitions where he placed first in the masters division in the Kentucky Derby Classic in 2015. He also won first overall, and first in the masters division, at the Flex Lewis Classic held in Nashville in 2016.



Blunt briefly ran track in high school, but it was his son, Malik, who inspired him to sprint again.



“I stopped running track in high school, because I wasn’t strong enough; so I wanted to train my son to be stronger,” he said. “That’s when I decided to start competing in track and field again.



“Now both of my kids run track; my daughter Morgan is competing too,” he shared.



“My son, Malik Blunt, graduated from Fort Knox High School in May 2022. He’s now a freshman at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, on a scholarship,” Blunt said.



Malik set many records in track and field while attending Fort Knox Schools. He held the 2022 Fort Knox High School records in the 60-meter dash at 7.07 seconds and 200-meter dash at 22.73 seconds during the indoor season.



During the outdoor season, he held the 2022 school record for the 100-meter dash at 10.52 seconds and 49.23 seconds running the 400-meter dash.



“He was the 2022 Kentucky Class 1A State Champion in 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes; the 2021 Kentucky Class 1A State Champion in 100-, 200-, and 4X100-meter dashes; the 2018 Kentucky Middle School Champion in 100- and 200-meter dashes; and in 2016 he was the Kentucky Elementary Champion in 100- and 400-meter dashes,” Blunt added.



While the warrant officer was training his champion son, he also got faster. “Since I began competing in 2019, I just got better and better; I just got to where my times were dropping so fast, I was able to compete with guys at a national rank,” the warrant officer shared.



Blunt only recently came on active duty in April 2021 to become a warrant officer. He served in the Louisiana National Guard from 1995 - 2001 and the Army Reserve as an active-duty Guard Reservist from 2006 - 2021. “I deployed to Kuwait Naval Base in 2004 and to Camp Arifjan in 2013-2014,” he shared.



Blunt said that running provides more than just the physical benefits for him.



“It’s my hobby, and I use it as therapy,” Blunt explained. “Running helps calm me down, and it eases my mind.



“It also gives me mental strength. I’m not just getting physically stronger, but I’m getting mentally stronger too,” he said.



Blunt shared that it’s critical that he maintain the right diet to win. “If you’re going to compete, you've got to do it the right way.



“I don’t show up at a track meet just to get a t-shirt,” he said. “I’m in it to win!”



Blunt’s focused on becoming a national champion. He acknowledged that it’s going to take some sacrifices, and following a strict diet is one.



He knows what to eat from his time bodybuilding, and follows a flexible diet, which allows him to eat anything he wants up to his decided 2000 calories per day. “I count calories,” Blunt said. “My diet regiment is 98% on point, but I do give myself time to relax and eat what I want.”



He sees the outcome of his diet on the track. “Those results come from having the right diet, because if you don’t, your body is not going to recover as fast,” he said. “You’re not going to stay as strong either, or you open yourself up for possible injury,” he added.



“Just do it,” Blunt said. That’s his advice to anyone wanting to compete in track and field – or any sport or fitness challenge.



“Stop sitting down, wishing you could do it,” Blunt urged. “Stop second guessing yourself and try it.”



“I’d rather say I failed than I didn’t try at all, because I was once in those shoes. You never know who may be in the stands watching. Perhaps I can inspire someone else to get back into a sport or fitness regime.



“I love putting on my uniform.” Blunt said. “Running track and field is my hobby that helps keep me grounded and makes me a stronger Soldier.”



Blunt will continue to train and compete in the outdoor season of USATF which runs from April through August 2023, with his sights set at the top. “My goal is to become a national champion,” Blunt said.