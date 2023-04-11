Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Summer Dress White Inspection

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Summer Dress White inspection Thursday, April 20, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.
The inspection provided an opportunity for Sailors to participate in a Navy tradition, demonstrate attention to detail and celebrate the coming summer season.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 07:30
|Story ID:
|443061
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
