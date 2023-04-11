Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Summer Dress White Inspection

    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Summer Dress White Inspection

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conduct a Summer Dress White

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Summer Dress White inspection Thursday, April 20, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

    The inspection provided an opportunity for Sailors to participate in a Navy tradition, demonstrate attention to detail and celebrate the coming summer season.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 07:30
    Story ID: 443061
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
