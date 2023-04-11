Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Summer Dress White Inspection

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conduct a Summer Dress White...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conduct a Summer Dress White inspection Thursday, April 20, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The inspection provided an opportunity for Sailors to participate in a Navy tradition, demonstrate attention to detail and celebrate the coming summer season. see less | View Image Page

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Summer Dress White inspection Thursday, April 20, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.



The inspection provided an opportunity for Sailors to participate in a Navy tradition, demonstrate attention to detail and celebrate the coming summer season.