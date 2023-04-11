Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16CM Fighting Falcons swoop into RAF Mildenhall

    A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, visit Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 12, 2023.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2023

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, visit Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 12, 2023. The 510th FS, known as “Buzzards,” provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO combatant commanders, as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet National Security objectives. The unit performs air and space control and force application roles of counter-air, strategic attack, and counter-land including interdiction and close-air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Aviano Air Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    510th Fighter Squadron
    Buzzards
    F-16CM Fighting Falcons

