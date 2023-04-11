F-16CM Fighting Falcons swoop into RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air...... read more read more

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, sits on the flightline before being prepped for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 12, 2023. The 510th FS, known as "Buzzards," provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO combatant commanders, as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet National Security objectives. The unit performs air and space control and force application roles of counter-air, strategic attack, and counter-land including interdiction and close-air support.