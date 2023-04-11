12 CAB hosts semi-annual Noise Abatement Council Meeting

Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | U.S. Army leaders speak with local German representatives of the Noise Abatement...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | U.S. Army leaders speak with local German representatives of the Noise Abatement Council during a semi-annual meeting hosted in the Von Steuben community center, Ansbach, Germany, April 18, 2023. The Noise Abatement Council meetings are scheduled twice yearly to discuss the 12 CAB Summer Flight Program. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany -- U.S. Army Leadership from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12CAB) hosted U.S. Army leaders and local German government officials at the semi-annual Noise Abatement Council meeting on April 18 at the Von Steuben community center on Bismarck Kaserne.



The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the U.S. Army Aviation Summer Night Flying Program and discuss any reported noise complaints in the Illesheim and Ansbach areas since the fall 2022 Noise Abatement Council meeting.



"The [primary] intent for U.S. Army Aviation in Bavaria for us to be ready to do what NATO asks of us and what our Allies and partners require. And second, to foster positive, professional, and personal relationships with our host nation," said 12CAB Commander, Col. G. Patrick Schuck.



After introductions for our host nation guests, Schuck turned the brief over to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mike Weisskopf, Standardization Officer, 12CAB, who reviewed the Summer Night Flying Program.



"During the summer, the sun goes down much later [but] the most important time for us to train is at night because that is the hardest time for us to fly…and that is when we plan to fight," said Weisskopf.





The includes scheduled flights from May through July, with all planned flights past midnight annotated.



"In the spirit of partnership, we must minimize our impact on our neighbors in Ansbach and Illesheim, and by doing that, we provide compensatory days for each time we fly past midnight," explained Weisskopf.





Weisskopf was also able to provide the host nation officials with a data snapshot showcasing flight operations from 2017 to 2022, which also accounted for the number of flights that occurred past midnight and, in turn, the number of compensation days, or days without flight operations, issued in response to late-night operations.



As the standardization officer, Weisskopf also investigates every reported noise complaint called into the noise complaint hotline operated by Helga Moser, the 12CAB Community Liaison Specialist.



"Generally, in my investigations, I have found our crews are doing everything legally correct and within the rules [set by our host nation]," said Weisskopf. "However, sometimes they could have flown more friendly, and when I debrief them, I discuss how we can be better neighbors to our community and minimize our impact with noise."



With the upcoming modernization of the fleet and inbound AH-64E Apache longbow helicopters, he also announced that there may be more flying than usual in the future, including non-standard departures.



"We are getting a new version of the Apache here on Katterbach Kaserne, where a team will come from the United States to train all the Apache pilots on the new model helicopter,” relayed Weisskopf. “But all of that training will be done during the day, not at night."



There was constructive and lively conversation amongst attendees throughout the meeting and when no further questions arose, Schuck took the floor to close out the meeting.



"We remain committed to readiness, to the NATO Alliance, our Allies and partners, and also to being good community members," said Schuck. "To earn and maintain your trust means we must remain transparent and accessible, so at any time you want to come and visit, let us know. We would be honored to have you at Katterbach."



As this was Schuck's last Noise Abatement Council as the commander of 12CAB, he ended the meeting by recognizing Moser for her dedication and service to 12CAB and the surrounding communities.



"The most rich part of my experience in command has been interacting with all of you in your towns and cities. Socially, it has been a great joy and it has only been possible because of Fr. Moser," said Schuck.



The meeting concluded with congratulations to Moser who was presented with the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal and the Order of the Griffin, which is presented to those in recognition of their lifetime of service to the brigade.



For further questions or concerns, the German military aviation authority can be reached at 0800-8620730 and the 12 CAB complaint hotline at 0152-0911-4369. The U.S. Army in Ansbach informational website can be reached here: https://www.ansbach.de/B%C3%BCrger/Rathaus-Service/US-Armee/



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.