Bringing families together forever

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Holding back tears, she gently laid down her daughter’s trinkets in the grass. The small, beloved items that once graced her daughter’s room were joined by a bouquet of flowers at the foot of her child’s memorial.



Georganne Purcell, surviving mother of Airman 1st Class Shannon Purcell, visited the 18th Munitions Squadron, March 31, 2023, to see where her daughter served her country.



“Air Force Families Forever is a program aimed at connecting families of fallen Airmen and Guardians to the service member’s Air Force or Space Force family,” said Antoinetta Geronimo, 718th Force Support Squadron community readiness consultant.



The program provides long-term case management for surviving members of the deceased Airman or Guardian and helps the family adapt to life without their loved one by promoting resilience and well being through the Military & Family Readiness Centers.



Parents or legal guardians, siblings, and children (including step, half or adopted) of a deceased service member can apply for AFFF and receive support in the form of information, referrals, remembrance, connection with the member’s unit and installation access.



“Families who self-identify can reach out to their nearest Military & Family Readiness Center's Air Force Families Forever Program Liaison for assistance,” added Geronimo. “We want our families to know they and their fallen hero are never forgotten and they are never alone.”



During Purcell’s visit she toured the Munitions Storage Area where Staff Sgt. David Sweet, 18th MUNS controller shift supervisor, showed Purcell her daughter’s workstation in the Conventional Munitions Maintenance Shop.



“I explained the day-to-day operations, flightline support, and the inspection of serviceability of conventional munitions,” said Sweet. “After the walkthrough, Ms. Purcell was able to lay Shannon’s personal items at her memorial, then we took her to the highest point of the MUNS Area, the [distinguished visitor] look out.”



Later that day, Sweet and other members from the 18th MUNS family took Purcell to see her daughter’s favorite locations around the island and shared heartfelt memories of Shannon.



“Ms. Purcell was able to get some closure about what happened,” recounted Sweet. “This trip was able to help sooth her and in her own words, ‘a great weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”



Next-of-Kin family members can contact the nearest military installation’s Military & Family Readiness Center for support. For more information about the AFFF program visit https://www.afpc.af.mil/Airman-and-Family/Air-Force-Families-Forever/

