Enhance your Fort McCoy outdoor rec opportunities with items from post’s Recreational Equipment Checkout

Throughout Fort McCoy, a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities are available, such as camping, fishing, hiking, biking, and more.



To enjoy those opportunities, however, not everyone has the equipment needed to make the outdoor recreation experience the best possible experience.



That’s where Fort McCoy’s Recreational Equipment Checkout can help, said Jason Yahnke with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“The checkout really has everything,” Yahnke said. From pontoon boats to recreational vehicles to fishing equipment and even wood splitters, the checkout has items available for every sort of activity.



The Recreational Equipment Checkout is located at Pine View Campground in building 8053.



Two rental items include pontoon boats and bass fishing boats, Yahke said. Those can be checked out by authorized patrons who have completed an approved boater safety course.



Authorized patrons for certain items, such as boats and recreational vehicles that can be taken to areas off post, are active-duty military, retired military, Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees, retired DOD employees, their immediate family members with proper ID cards, 100 percent disabled veterans, and DOD contractors working full time at Fort McCoy.



When members of the general public stay at Pine View Campground, they also could rent a camper, bicycle, a game set, or even a fishing pole. Also, all renters must be at least 18 years of age or older.



Items available at Recreational Equipment Checkout include:



— A-Liner camper.



— 19-foot camper.



— 24-foot camper with slide-out.



— 29-foot camper with slide-out.



— Mountain bike.



— Fat Tire bike.



— Stand-up paddle board (for use at campground’s Suukjak Sep Lake only).



— Fishing poles.



There’s also pavilion picnic shelters available for renting at the campground, and the Recreational Equipment Checkout has a mobile “super cooker” trailer for rent as well as party canopies, tables, chairs, and more.



To find out more, visit the Recreational Equipment Checkout page at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/recreational-equipment-checkout-outdoor-recreation, stop by the Pine View Campground office on post, or call the office at 608-388-3517.



