AF Wounded Warrior Ambassadors visit Luke Airmen

56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School students listen to Air Force Wounded Warrior ambassadors, April 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. AFW2 ambassadors visited Luke AFB to share awareness of the AFW2 program and its resources. AFW2 is a congressionally-mandated, federally funded program providing concentrated non-medical care, services and advocacy support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Total Force Airmen, Guardians, Caregivers and families as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) ambassadors visited Airmen at Luke AFB, Arizona, to share awareness of the program, April 13-14, 2023.



The AFW2 is a congressionally-mandated, federally funded program providing concentrated non-medical care, services and advocacy support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Total Force Airmen, Guardians, Caregivers and families as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life.



The AFW2 team made roughly 20 visits to various units around Luke AFB, meeting with about 800 personnel to share their personal experiences on how the AFW2 program impacted their lives.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. August O’Niell, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 flight chief at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, shared his story with Airmen.



After sustaining a gunshot wound to both legs while on a mission in Afghanistan, O’Niell entered the AFW2. Despite 20 separate surgeries and eventual leg amputation, he later became the first Air Force pararescueman to be fully returned to active-duty without limitations.



“I am doing the job I want to again and that would not have been possible if I did not have people supporting me like AFW2,” said O’Niell. “They helped me find the resources I needed to get back to work. Also being around other Wounded Warriors inspired me to keep moving forward.”



O’Niell is now an AFW2 ambassador, advocating with his team for other wounded warriors to find the help they need.



The AFW2 team also visited the Airman Leadership School where they spoke to students about various resources offered by the AFW2.



“As future supervisors, it’s important for us to know the resources available for our Airmen,” said Senior Airman Michael Townsend, 56th Communications Squadron client systems technician and ALS student. “Programs like the AFW2 project are essential for Airmen and the future of the Air Force.



The AFW2 is one of many resources available to service members and their families, so Airmen may continue to accomplish the mission.



For more information about the AFW2 program, visit their website at https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil.