Walter Reed Makes it Easy to Dispose of Prescription Drugs Year-Round

This year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Apr. 22. However, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is reminding its beneficiaries that prescription drug take back is year-round at Walter Reed.

There are generally two kinds of prescription drug take-back options: permanent collection sites and periodic take-back events.



Both options safely and securely gather and dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, including those that contain controlled substances.

As a permanent collection site, Walter Reed provides identified collection bins year-round for patients, visitors, and staff to safely drop off unused or expired prescription drugs at the America Pharmacy on the first floor of Building 19 and the Arrowhead Pharmacy on the second floor of Building 9.



"The procedure to drop off unused prescriptions is very simple," said Army Lt. Col. Dennis Moon, Ambulatory Pharmacy Services Chief. "It's like a USPS mailbox; pull down the lid and place the unused medication inside."

Moon also said the pharmacy team ensures proper disposal following the regulation once the collection bins are full.



According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 9 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2019. Properly disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs is crucial to preventing drug abuse and addiction.

The permanent year-round collection bins at Walter Reed accept all prescription drugs, including pills, capsules, patches, and even liquids.



"If someone finds unused or expired medication, they can take it to the collection bin at any time," Moon said. "The bins are here to help them safely and responsibly get rid of them."



Before disposing medication, the recommendation is to remove all personal information on bottles and packaging. Walter Reed encourages individuals to take advantage of the year-round opportunity to dispose of unused medications safely and responsibly, not only on the one day designated by the Drug Enforcement Agency.



You can find more information on the Military Health System's Drug Take Back Program at https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Access-Cost-Quality-and-Safety/Pharmacy-Operations/Drug-Take-Back-Program.



