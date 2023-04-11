Iowa Air National Guard's 185th ARW hosts career fair

The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing hosted a career fair this week for area students at the Sioux City, Iowa Air Guard Unit.



Nearly 200 students from Siouxland and surrounding areas were invited to learn about different career opportunities offered in the Air National Guard.



According to the 185th ARW’s Recruiting and Retention Manager, Master Sgt. Jerry Anderson, the events have proven to be a successful way to get people on base and learn more about the unit.



“With this event being such a success last year, we decided to make it an annual event,” said Anderson.



The Iowa Air Guard members were able to showcase various careers along with some hands-on demonstrations. Booths were set up with different activities and equipment that represented their Air Force Specialties.



Those in attendance explored traditional careers in aviation operations and aircraft maintenance. Careers in logistics, finance, supply, cyber security, medical, firefighting, and many more were also on display.



Anderson said he wants students to understand that when a person puts on the uniform they will be learning a skill they can use as part of a civilian career.



Those who attended the event learned how they can receive paid technical training for careers in the Air Guard. Many specialties award undergraduate college credit as well as certifications that are applicable to civilian jobs.



Anderson said other benefits of being an Air National Guard member include being eligible for the Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship.



According to Iowa College Aid, the scholarship provides up to 100 percent state tuition assistance to Iowa’s universities, community colleges, and trade schools. The scholarship can also be used to offset tuition at Iowa private colleges.



Admission representatives from Iowa’s three state universities, community colleges, and area private schools were also available at the event to speak with students.



Students had the opportunity to tour a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the unit’s main hangar and were presented with a gift bag of items and pamphlets showcasing information about ANG membership.



For a current list of vacancies and recruiter contact information, see the 185th ARW website on the careers page; phone: 1-800-952-4860



An explanation of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB, and practice test questions can be found on the Air Force recruiting page.

