II MEF Commanding General to Present Chesty Puller Award to Commendatory Units

Photo By Sgt. Nathan Mitchell | The Chesty Puller award sits on display in front of Julian C. Smith hall, II Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2023. The award will be presented to the battalions and squadrons of II MEF who have distinguished themselves as an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of Marines in these major subordinate commands. The units must epitomize and reflect a command climate of trust, as well as foster a conducive atmosphere to the well-being of the Marines and Sailors while meeting training, readiness and deployment requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC— Lt. Gen. David A. Ottignon, Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force, will present the Lieutenant General "Chesty" Puller Award to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, Marine Air Control Squadron 2, and 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, at a soon-to-be-released date and location.



The award is presented to the battalions and squadrons of II MEF who have distinguished themselves in 2022 as an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of its Marines. II MEF units extend from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina.



“My philosophy for this award is to personally recognize units within II MEF that have

superior performance in all areas,” Ottignon said. “Specifically, I want to recognize and reward unit commanders who continuously evaluate and emphasize unit readiness and create a positive command climate.



The units must epitomize and reflect a command climate of trust, as well as foster a conducive atmosphere to the well-being of the Marines and Sailors while meeting training, readiness, and deployment requirements. Being considered for this award is indicative that these units are among the best of II MEF, emulating well-recognized Marine Corps standards.



Ottignon continued, “Marines and Sailors of II MEF deserve to be led by committed and conscientious leaders who promote disciplined behavior by their actions and live by the high standards our Corps expects of us.”



Lt.Gen. Puller is recognized as the most decorated Marine in history. Puller saw his first combat during the U.S. occupation of Haiti beginning in 1922 and went on to serve in the Korean War and WWII. The valor he demonstrated in battle garnered a slew of accolades including five awards of the Navy Cross, one Distinguished Service Cross and the Silver Star.



The award was last presented to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, Marine Corps Air Station New River, on April 15, 2020.



The major subordinate command’s Communication Strategy and Operations sections of the respective winning units will extend media advisories prior to the presentation of the award.