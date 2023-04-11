Mission Accomplished! 35th ESB return from deployment

PUERTO RICO- Playing Puerto Rican plena, that's how the Army Reserve Bravo Company 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Army Reserve 210th Regional Support Group, soldiers arrived on the island after completing their mission in Poland Aug 20.



The soldiers, headquartered in Aguadilla, received a warm welcome from the 1st Mission Support Command command group, the brigade and battalion leadership, friends, and family members.



Capt. Jose Morales, 35th ESB Bravo company commander, said he couldn't pick a better group of soldiers than the ones from his company for this deployment.



"We deployed during critical times; however, we maintained successful communications in the area of responsibility," said Capt. Morales. "My team knew what they had to do; they took missions around Europe, we didn't have any issues, and I give all credit to the hard work of my soldiers."



The 35th ESB Bravo Company deployed last November to Poland, and its mission has been solely to support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



1st Sgt. Karen Ruiz, 35th ESB Bravo company first sergeant, said the soldiers were ready for the assigned mission despite the ongoing conflicts in Europe. "At the beginning, we were scared because of the unknown; however, it was an incredible experience we were able to showcase our expertise," said 1st Sgt. Ruiz.



The first sergeant highlighted the performance of Pfc. Jofenell Ruiz Febus, unit public affairs representative, as he managed to keep the families and social media audience updated with the latest events happening with the company.



"This was my first deployment, and it was amazing to immerse myself into a new culture," said Pfc. Ruiz. "We had soldiers with different backgrounds who made an amazing team together."

