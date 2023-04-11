Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII

    ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adrian Alvarez, Air Combat Command Communications Support...... read more read more

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    The Air Combat Command Communications Support Squadron hosted a Cyber Defense Fusion Cell exercise, Sentinel Reign VII, March 27 to 31, pitting Mission Defense Teams against mock adversarial forces.

    During SR VII, participants validated their tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as new processes and guidance, while conducting solution-focused scenarios for command and control reporting of cyber events.

    "The SR VII Exercise is a great training event that allows Mission Defense Teams to obtain hands-on cyber defense related training in a multi-classified range environment," Deborah Phelps, ACC CSS CDFC strategy and planning element chief. "This gives members the essential knowledge and skills required to protect and defend their key cyber terrain in the real world."

    SR VII brought together 23 different Air Force and National Guard units into a cyberspace environment to expand MDTs' cyber defense skills for identifying, protecting, detecting, and responding to possible adversarial activities against the Air Force's mission and weapon systems.

    "Command and control communications, coordination and collaboration are critical at various levels to ensure that the Air Force weapon systems remain operational for warfighters," said Phelps. "We need to ensure these weapon system platforms are protected from possible adversarial or enemy compromises. We do this by ensuring warfighters are capable and ready to protect and defend the United States' interest against bad actors home and abroad."

    This exercise fit into similar coordination efforts with appropriate Headquarters Air Force offices and other commands to develop and integrate cyber mission assurance capabilities while synchronizing their employment. This is done to increase resiliency and survivability of weapon systems and infrastructure critical to executing Air Force core missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 13:50
    Story ID: 442996
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII, by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII
    ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII
    ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII
    ACC Communications Support Squadron test cyber defense during Sentinel Reign VII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Cyber
    Mission Defense Teams
    Sentinel Reign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT