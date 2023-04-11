JBSA-Randolph hosts 2023 Freedom Flyers Reunion

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- RANDOLPH, Texas- This year marked the 50th

anniversary of the Freedom Flyers Prisoner of War event held at JBSA-Randolph. Former POWs

and their families came to JBSA-Randolph to commemorate the event March 24, 2023.

The 560th Flight Training Squadron hosted a symposium in their honor inside the

Fleenor Auditorium where the former Air Force combat pilots, who were shot down during the

Vietnam War, shared their stories of what it was like being a POW in Vietnam at that time.

Maj. Zachary Jaeger, 560th FTS, chief of innovation, said he enjoys being able to attend

and participate in the annual Freedom Flyer event.

“I love this event,” Jaeger said. “The visit allows for the opportunity to hear amazing

stories as told by the POWs. One of the POWs mentioned that he went back and met the pilot

who shot him down in Vietnam. That’s where we are today and the fact that we can be there is

just incredible.”

Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, JBSA and 502nd wing commander, sat front row at

the symposium. As the former 560th FTS commander, Driggers stated this event held a special

place in his heart.

“Exposure to what our Freedom Flyers went through can teach us,” Driggers said.

“Hearing their stories helps us understand that ‘resilience’ isn’t just a buzzword. They show an

example of what it really takes to come through such a tough time and return with honor.”

Former POW and retired Col. Leon Ellis said he appreciates Randolph for hosting the

event. It gives him and other former POWs the chance to reflect.

“When we came home, we put that experience behind us and went to work,” Ellis said.

“We were going full speed ahead. Randolph gives us the opportunity to come back and tell our

stories. We want to share some lessons that we learned and brought home with us that we think

will help today’s Air Force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:25 Story ID: 442983 Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBSA-Randolph hosts 2023 Freedom Flyers Reunion, by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.