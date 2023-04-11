Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Randolph hosts 2023 Freedom Flyers Reunion

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- RANDOLPH, Texas- This year marked the 50th
    anniversary of the Freedom Flyers Prisoner of War event held at JBSA-Randolph. Former POWs
    and their families came to JBSA-Randolph to commemorate the event March 24, 2023.
    The 560th Flight Training Squadron hosted a symposium in their honor inside the
    Fleenor Auditorium where the former Air Force combat pilots, who were shot down during the
    Vietnam War, shared their stories of what it was like being a POW in Vietnam at that time.
    Maj. Zachary Jaeger, 560th FTS, chief of innovation, said he enjoys being able to attend
    and participate in the annual Freedom Flyer event.
    “I love this event,” Jaeger said. “The visit allows for the opportunity to hear amazing
    stories as told by the POWs. One of the POWs mentioned that he went back and met the pilot
    who shot him down in Vietnam. That’s where we are today and the fact that we can be there is
    just incredible.”
    Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, JBSA and 502nd wing commander, sat front row at
    the symposium. As the former 560th FTS commander, Driggers stated this event held a special
    place in his heart.
    “Exposure to what our Freedom Flyers went through can teach us,” Driggers said.
    “Hearing their stories helps us understand that ‘resilience’ isn’t just a buzzword. They show an
    example of what it really takes to come through such a tough time and return with honor.”
    Former POW and retired Col. Leon Ellis said he appreciates Randolph for hosting the
    event. It gives him and other former POWs the chance to reflect.
    “When we came home, we put that experience behind us and went to work,” Ellis said.
    “We were going full speed ahead. Randolph gives us the opportunity to come back and tell our
    stories. We want to share some lessons that we learned and brought home with us that we think
    will help today’s Air Force.”

