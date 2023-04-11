JBSA-Randolph hosts 2023 Freedom Flyers Reunion

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO- RANDOLPH, Texas- This year marked the 50th
anniversary of the Freedom Flyers Prisoner of War event held at JBSA-Randolph. Former POWs
and their families came to JBSA-Randolph to commemorate the event March 24, 2023.
The 560th Flight Training Squadron hosted a symposium in their honor inside the
Fleenor Auditorium where the former Air Force combat pilots, who were shot down during the
Vietnam War, shared their stories of what it was like being a POW in Vietnam at that time.
Maj. Zachary Jaeger, 560th FTS, chief of innovation, said he enjoys being able to attend
and participate in the annual Freedom Flyer event.
“I love this event,” Jaeger said. “The visit allows for the opportunity to hear amazing
stories as told by the POWs. One of the POWs mentioned that he went back and met the pilot
who shot him down in Vietnam. That’s where we are today and the fact that we can be there is
just incredible.”
Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, JBSA and 502nd wing commander, sat front row at
the symposium. As the former 560th FTS commander, Driggers stated this event held a special
place in his heart.
“Exposure to what our Freedom Flyers went through can teach us,” Driggers said.
“Hearing their stories helps us understand that ‘resilience’ isn’t just a buzzword. They show an
example of what it really takes to come through such a tough time and return with honor.”
Former POW and retired Col. Leon Ellis said he appreciates Randolph for hosting the
event. It gives him and other former POWs the chance to reflect.
“When we came home, we put that experience behind us and went to work,” Ellis said.
“We were going full speed ahead. Randolph gives us the opportunity to come back and tell our
stories. We want to share some lessons that we learned and brought home with us that we think
will help today’s Air Force.”
