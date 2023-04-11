177th Fighter Wing Airman Honored at WSEP

Photo By 1st Lt. Tyshawn Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Kelly poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Tyshawn Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Kelly poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida Jan. 25, 2023, during the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard's participation in the Weapon System Evaluation Program (WSEP). Kelly was coined as a top performer at WSEP and recognized amongst his peers as an exceptional Multi-Capable Airman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Tyshawn Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

An Airman from the 177th Aerospace Propulsion Shop was coined as a top performer at Tyndall Air Force Base during the Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP), January 27, 2023.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Kelly, aerospace propulsion craftsman with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, was recognized amongst his peers as an exceptional Multi-Capable Airman during the WSEP mission. Kelly led the propulsion section in the movement of more than 100 shore tons of equipment to and from WSEP, served as the unit safety representative, supported approximately 25 F-16D familiarization flights, and helped generate more than 100 sorties totaling more than 150 flying hours.



“Master Sergeant Mike Kelly is a prime example of a Multi-Capable Airman,” said Capt. Michael J. Bishop, 177th weapons section chief. “Having witnessed his growth as senior NCO during his day-to-day job as a jet engine mechanic, his technical abilities are second to none in the Air Force. When I got the nod to oversee the 177th Maintenance mission here at WSEP, it was a goal to tap our mechanical experts and give them a chance to highlight not only their mechanical abilities but their ability to lead their fellow Airmen in an extremely high ops- tempo environment.”



Mission success at WESP hinges on the ability of NCOs like Kelly to not only excel at the tasks at hand but to lead and empower the Airmen in a joint environment. Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing were provided the opportunity to work with other service branches at WSEP, to accomplish the mission.



“The significant thing about this mission is that we are able to come together with the different branches of the military, the Marines, the Air Force, the Navy, working together under a great training mission, doing air-to-air combat to prepare us for future wars and missions when we are called upon,” said Bishop. “It’s great to work with other services to accomplish those types of missions and be in this environment.”