USS Chung Hoon Departs Subic Bay, Philippines After Scheduled Port Visit

USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93) Departs Subic Bay, Philippines After Scheduled Port Visit





By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard



SUBIC BAY, Philippines – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93) departed Subic Bay, Philippines, following a scheduled port visit, April 17.



“The crew of USS Chung Hoon had a fantastic time in Subic Bay,” said Cmdr. Kevin Schaeffer, Chung Hoon’s commanding officer. “We were very grateful for the warm hospitality of the people of the Philippines. We relished the opportunity to meet with Philippine nationals during our community outreach event, which was a great opportunity to learn more about Filipino culture. Additionally, the joint training and exercises we conducted with the Philippine Navy, both at sea in international waters and ashore, were an excellent way to enhance our joint interoperability. We are excited to return to Subic Bay and continue to make lasting memories and further our cooperation with a very important regional ally.”



During the port visit, Philippine Navy Sailors visited the ship to receive training on underway replenishment procedures from Chung Hoon Sailors.



“It was a great opportunity to work with our partners while conducting underway replenishment training,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jose Maria Garcia, from Merced, California. “I appreciated the fact that the Philippine Sailors were genuinely interested in the training and had great questions about how we conduct replenishment operations. It made me have more of an appreciation for what we do every day.”

For some sailors it was more of a homecoming than a port visit.



“I haven’t been home in over 13 years, but it felt like I never left because everyone welcomed me with open arms,” said Yeoman 1st Class Justine Everett, from Antipolo City, Philippines. “Listening to everyone onboard tell me the people were very welcoming and hospitable made me proud to be Filipina.”



Chung Hoon is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 00:19 Story ID: 442949 Location: SUBIC BAY, PH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chung Hoon Departs Subic Bay, Philippines After Scheduled Port Visit, by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.