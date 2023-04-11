Child seat safety focus at new Fort Leavenworth Month of the Military Child event

Courtesy Photo | Parents and caregivers of young children in the Fort Leavenworth community will have...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Parents and caregivers of young children in the Fort Leavenworth community will have the chance to learn about child passenger safety during PAIR Day and Kids Fest activities on April 22, 9 a.m.-noon at the Post Theater parking lot. The event is put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, the Kansas State Highway Safety Office and the installation. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kans. -- When it comes to keeping children safe, car seat safety is one of the most important things parents should prioritize.



Parents and caregivers of young children in the Fort Leavenworth community will have the opportunity to learn about child passenger safety in a unique and informative event put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7, Kansas State Highway Safety Office, and the installation.



This will be a featured event during PAIR Day and Kids Fest activities on April 22, 9 a.m. – noon at the Post Theater parking lot.



Children who are not properly restrained are at risk of serious injury from a crash, including head and neck injuries, broken bones, and internal organ damage. In some cases, injury results in death. For example, in the United States, an average of three children per day are killed in vehicle accidents.



It's not enough to just buy a car seat. Parents need to be sure they are selecting the right seat with the right safety features and making sure it is correctly installed.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. This means that a child is at risk of injury from a crash, even if they are in a car seat.



The Month of the Military Child event will feature check lanes run by Child Passenger Safety Technicians to ensure the correct installation of child restraint systems. Technicians will instruct parents and grandparents on proper installation techniques.

New car seats will also be available for vehicles found to have outdated seats.



"Sometimes it’s good to get new and recent information about car restraint systems,” said NHTSA Regional Program Manager, Dean Scott. “Car seats can become outdated, and this inspection or car seat replacement could save a child’s life. We can give parents or grandparents a new car seat if needed.”



A demonstration by post law enforcement utilizing a rollover seatbelt convincer will also be featured to show the importance of wearing a seatbelt during a crash. The convincer is a motor vehicle cab mounted on a trailer, which is designed to simulate falling out of a vehicle during a crash.



It can be hard for parents to think about the possibility of their child being in a car accident, but taking the time to make sure their child is safely secured in a car seat is an important part of being a responsible and caring parent.



“It’s all about our children, and Month of the Military Child is the perfect month to bring attention to this important aspect of keeping our children safe,” said Scott. “One small difference like a missing latch or incorrect adjustment can make a huge difference in the effectiveness of the car seat.”



For more information about car seat safety, the Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program serves as the local child safety support program at Fort Leavenworth. Community members can reach them at (913) 684-2800 or walk in to visit the Resiliency Center at 600 Thomas Avenue.