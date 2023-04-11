CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Buckley Space Force Base, April 17, 2023, to receive an immersion into the mission support role of Space

Base Delta 2 and meet with Airmen and Guardians at Buckley SFB.



During her visit, Bass had a discussion on the SBD 2 Mission with Senior Leadership, highlighting the successes and challenges of Buckley SFB. She also had a luncheon with senior enlisted leaders and first sergeants, followed by an all-call to share her vision and take questions from the audience.



“We hear everything,” said Bass, referring to senior leader connectedness with issues affecting Airmen and Guardians. “There is nothing that we are not engaged with and working on.”



During Bass’s all-call, she emphasized the work that our Airmen and Guardian counterparts put in for the total force and the importance of our junior enlisted and non-commissioned officers, as well as answering questions on policy, regulations and standards. She also recognized four top performing Airmen and their achievements:



A1C Autumn Perez-Diaz, 460th Contracting Squadron



A1C Aleece Williams, Space Base Delta 2 Public Affairs



A1C Shadell Ducasse, 460th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



SrA Joshua Brinsfield, 566th Intelligence Squadron



Alongside those recognized, Airman Yesenia Rios, a customer support technician with the 460th Force Support Squadron received Bass’s personal patch as a memento for being the newest Airman at the all-call to begin their Air Force career.



“It was truly an honor to receive CMSAF Bass’s personal patch,” said Rios. “This patch serves as a beacon of inspiration, propelling me forward with renewed determination to follow in the footsteps of those before me.”



In closing remarks Bass concluded with a few words to the service members at Buckley SFB.



“Some of you may be in the 5 years and under crowd,” stated Bass. “Some of you might be the 20 and over crowd. Wherever you are, thanks for wearing this uniform and being a part of the one percent. Whether you’re a Guardian, whether you’re an Airman, whether you’re in another service, thank you for serving.”

