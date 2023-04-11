Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, speaks with a family member of Col....... read more read more

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Buckley Space Force Base, April 17, 2023, to receive an immersion into the mission support role of Space
    Base Delta 2 and meet with Airmen and Guardians at Buckley SFB.

    During her visit, Bass had a discussion on the SBD 2 Mission with Senior Leadership, highlighting the successes and challenges of Buckley SFB. She also had a luncheon with senior enlisted leaders and first sergeants, followed by an all-call to share her vision and take questions from the audience.

    “We hear everything,” said Bass, referring to senior leader connectedness with issues affecting Airmen and Guardians. “There is nothing that we are not engaged with and working on.”

    During Bass’s all-call, she emphasized the work that our Airmen and Guardian counterparts put in for the total force and the importance of our junior enlisted and non-commissioned officers, as well as answering questions on policy, regulations and standards. She also recognized four top performing Airmen and their achievements:

    A1C Autumn Perez-Diaz, 460th Contracting Squadron

    A1C Aleece Williams, Space Base Delta 2 Public Affairs

    A1C Shadell Ducasse, 460th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    SrA Joshua Brinsfield, 566th Intelligence Squadron

    Alongside those recognized, Airman Yesenia Rios, a customer support technician with the 460th Force Support Squadron received Bass’s personal patch as a memento for being the newest Airman at the all-call to begin their Air Force career.

    “It was truly an honor to receive CMSAF Bass’s personal patch,” said Rios. “This patch serves as a beacon of inspiration, propelling me forward with renewed determination to follow in the footsteps of those before me.”

    In closing remarks Bass concluded with a few words to the service members at Buckley SFB.

    “Some of you may be in the 5 years and under crowd,” stated Bass. “Some of you might be the 20 and over crowd. Wherever you are, thanks for wearing this uniform and being a part of the one percent. Whether you’re a Guardian, whether you’re an Airman, whether you’re in another service, thank you for serving.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 15:29
    Story ID: 442929
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base, by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base
    CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base
    CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base
    CMSAF Bass Visits Buckley Space Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    CMSAF
    Airman
    Buckley
    Bass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT