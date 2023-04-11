Retention and Opportunity, Training the Force to Retain the Future

Photo By Lance Cpl. John Allen | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Robin Storm, a career planner course chief with the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. John Allen | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Robin Storm, a career planner course chief with the Marine Corps Recruiters School, speaks to II MEF Marines during the II Marine Expeditionary Force Command Team Enlisted Retention Training aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 11, 2023. The training educates career planners and command teams in order to ensure Marines in fiscal year 2024 make an informed decision on options to reenlist or transition from the active ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John Allen) see less | View Image Page

The training also assisted career planners and command teams preparing eligible Marines for continuation of service

in fiscal year 2024. Specifically, the focus was informing Marines on options to reenlist or transfer from the active

ranks.

“The retention training we’ve received previously is more along the lines of statistics on who’s reenlisting and why

they were reenlisting,” said Major Weiguo Xu, an aviation maintenance officer with Marine Aviation Logistics

Squadron 26, “but instead in this training we focused on what we should be doing, more along the lines of a

recruiter’s standpoint.”

Retention training instructors used the opportunity to discuss the features and benefits of the Marine Corps with the

command teams, which include commanding officers and sergeants major from various commands. The instructors

provided II MEF leaders tips on how they can improve communication and their assistance to Marines weighing the

benefits of continued Marine Corps service.

“The reason why Marines don’t stay in is because they don’t know all their options,” said Master Sgt. David

Dooley, a career planner and instructor for the course, “retention benefits the Marine Corps as a whole because it

lets the senior leaders know their options and know their capabilities.”

The features and benefits of Marine Corps service were just a few of the tools and skills the instructors used to better

equip II MEF leaders in having discussions with Marines eligible for reenlistment. Another major discussion point

focused on identifying factors that draw Marines from service.

“If you understand what your Marines are trying to achieve and why they want to achieve it, it’s a very powerful

leadership tool to not just help them achieve their goals, but help the organization achieve its goals,” said Master

Sgt. Robin Storm, an instructor for the course.

II MEF career planners and command teams are working to understand the factors that attract Marines to seek

civilian employment and education after their first or second term of service. By gaining this understanding, career

planners and command teams can offer specific incentives and opportunities that would convince competitive

Marines to renew their enlistment contracts.

Another key takeaway from the training was how leaders at the small unit level, junior officers and non-

commissioned officers, can mentor and guide Marines in making the best decisions for their personal and

professional development. These small-unit leaders know how best to invest and re-invest the talents of their

individual Marines.

“It’s not just the command teams but also lower-level leaderships, Staff NCO’s [Non-Commissioned Officers], and

officers that spend every day with the Marines. And how their ability to talk to their Marines ensures that they’re

guided to a better career, that’s the goal.” said Dooley.