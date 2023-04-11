Retention and Opportunity, Training the Force to Retain the Future

The training also assisted career planners and command teams preparing eligible Marines for continuation of service
in fiscal year 2024. Specifically, the focus was informing Marines on options to reenlist or transfer from the active
ranks.
“The retention training we’ve received previously is more along the lines of statistics on who’s reenlisting and why
they were reenlisting,” said Major Weiguo Xu, an aviation maintenance officer with Marine Aviation Logistics
Squadron 26, “but instead in this training we focused on what we should be doing, more along the lines of a
recruiter’s standpoint.”
Retention training instructors used the opportunity to discuss the features and benefits of the Marine Corps with the
command teams, which include commanding officers and sergeants major from various commands. The instructors
provided II MEF leaders tips on how they can improve communication and their assistance to Marines weighing the
benefits of continued Marine Corps service.
“The reason why Marines don’t stay in is because they don’t know all their options,” said Master Sgt. David
Dooley, a career planner and instructor for the course, “retention benefits the Marine Corps as a whole because it
lets the senior leaders know their options and know their capabilities.”
The features and benefits of Marine Corps service were just a few of the tools and skills the instructors used to better
equip II MEF leaders in having discussions with Marines eligible for reenlistment. Another major discussion point
focused on identifying factors that draw Marines from service.
“If you understand what your Marines are trying to achieve and why they want to achieve it, it’s a very powerful
leadership tool to not just help them achieve their goals, but help the organization achieve its goals,” said Master
Sgt. Robin Storm, an instructor for the course.
II MEF career planners and command teams are working to understand the factors that attract Marines to seek
civilian employment and education after their first or second term of service. By gaining this understanding, career
planners and command teams can offer specific incentives and opportunities that would convince competitive
Marines to renew their enlistment contracts.
Another key takeaway from the training was how leaders at the small unit level, junior officers and non-
commissioned officers, can mentor and guide Marines in making the best decisions for their personal and
professional development. These small-unit leaders know how best to invest and re-invest the talents of their
individual Marines.
“It’s not just the command teams but also lower-level leaderships, Staff NCO’s [Non-Commissioned Officers], and
officers that spend every day with the Marines. And how their ability to talk to their Marines ensures that they’re
guided to a better career, that’s the goal.” said Dooley.
