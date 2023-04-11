Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division invests in our planet, plans to use native plants in landscaping

    Partnering with the Planet: Nashville District Celebrates Earth Day

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    WINCHESTER, Va. —A project manager assigned to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District, one of two districts under the Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s umbrella, shares how the Army Corps of Engineers is continuing to invest in green initiatives.

    One of the things we look at when we begin designing projects is using native plants for landscaping, said Lauren Wougk, a project manager for the Middle East District. We do this to help the environment and support our partner’s initiatives for a greener planet, as well as continue our own commitment, she said.

    Using native plants supports biodiversity of local areas. It also, decreases pesticide use, reduces energy consumption and pollution (limited need for mowing) and native plants are less likely to be invasive or overly competitive with other native plants, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

    This is only one of many initiatives the organization has undertaken to support sustainability.

    “The environment is very important to me,” said Wougk. “I like to celebrate Earth Day. Working here was a great fit for me, as a younger person I wanted to find a job that was connected to the environment and connected to helping the planet.”

    Wougk is a project manager and a former Summer Hire and Army Fellow currently working in Winchester, Virginia on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transformation Program. She recently completed a trip overseas to assist with recruitment efforts where she gained a deeper understanding of the District’s support to the U.S. Central Command’s region.

