My DCMA: Air Force Maj. Michael Piazza, government flight representative

Photo By Misha King | Air Force Maj. Michael “Slice” Piazza is a government flight representative and...... read more read more Photo By Misha King | Air Force Maj. Michael “Slice” Piazza is a government flight representative and F-15 Eagle acceptance weapon systems officer at DCMA Boeing St. Louis. He has been a part of the DCMA team for one-and-a-half-years. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson) see less | View Image Page

ST. LOUIS – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Air Force Maj. Michael “Slice” Piazza shares his story.



My name is Air Force Maj. Michael “Slice” Piazza, and this is My DCMA.



I am a government flight representative and F-15 Eagle acceptance weapon systems officer at DCMA Boeing St. Louis. I am DCMA’s 2022 government flight representative of the year.



As a government flight representative, I lead the aviation program team in overseeing Boeing’s operations for eight aircraft production contracts for the Air Force, Navy and our Foreign Military Sales partners. As the F-15 acceptance weapon systems officer, I execute customer acceptance flights on all F-15 advanced Eagle variants coming off the production line. I also interface with the F-15 program office to coordinate deliveries of Qatar variant F-15s, known as F-15QA’s to Qatar.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for one-and-a-half-years. I like working at DCMA Boeing St. Louis because it is a joint billet assignment, and I work with military, civilian and contractor employees. It’s been a great learning experience to collaborate with people from all facets of the acquisition and production process. This job has given me a unique look at a process not too many people see in the operational world. I enjoy working at DCMA because it gives me the ability to see the latest and greatest versions of aircraft.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because employees verify warfighters are getting what they asked for and not a subpar product. We are the last look before someone may be trusting their life with a system.



DCMA is here to ensure warfighters are prepared with the best equipment so we can protect the nation and its allies. We are now beginning to transition away from the fight of the last 20 years and into the next fight. DCMA will be there, helping to make sure military members have the supplies they need.



Though I have only been with DCMA briefly, the agency has started speeding up the process from overseeing building to delivery, especially here at Boeing St Louis. We are working toward expediting the process, improving the timing of inspections and streamlining the paperwork so quality products can get to the warfighter faster.



My future career goals are to continue working on the F-15EX program in operational test units once I finish my three-year tour here.



Outside of work, I enjoy building a 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z for racing in the Sports Car Club of America solo competition. I also have two young boys who play sports and that keeps me busy by attending their various games. Something unique about me is that I have been working on cars since I was in middle school. I have worked on classic cars, Jeeps, and modern sports cars. I love anything that goes fast.