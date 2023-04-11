Robert Irvine Visits 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers

Photo By Pfc. Jason Klaer | Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division pose for a picture with Robert Irvine,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jason Klaer | Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division pose for a picture with Robert Irvine, celebrity chef, during a meet-and-greet, that was part of the Armed Forces Entertainment tour April, 18, 2023 in Bolesƚawiec, Poland. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Klaer) see less | View Image Page

Celebrity Chef and talk show host Robert Irvine visited 4th Infantry Division (4th Inf. Div.) Soldiers, April 18, 2023, at Boleslawiec, Poland to interact with service members stationed abroad. Irvine visits service members overseas to support and strengthen their physical and mental well-being through food, wellness and community.

As a former British Royal Navy chef and host of Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible”, Irvine transfers his talents and culinary background to not only aid struggling restaurants but the U.S. military as well. Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) sponsored the visit. AFE provides performances and other events for U.S. troops overseas.

Irvine, who has been to every U.S. military installation abroad and travels for USO tours, base visits and other outreach programs, says the initiative behind the visits stem from compassion.

“I think it’s really important not only for morale to come to the different bases around the world to let people know who wear the cloth of our nation that we care,” Irvine said. “At the end of the day when folks are deployed and their families are at home I think it’s really important to let people know that we care.”

Over the last 15 years, Irvine has visited hundreds of installations. Irvine says his visits offer service members a break away from the constant strain of being sent abroad.

“I hope the service members take five minutes to themselves, ask questions and get something out of it,” Irvine said. “Whether we are cooking or working out, I get to be one of them for the time that I am here.”

Upon arrival, Irvine visited with different sections of the Ivy Division, learning how each sector contributes to the 4th Inf. Div’s rotation to Europe. Shortly after, the television personality was treated to a static display of tactical vehicles, including a Humvee and Stryker.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Nelson, Battle CUOPS NCO, Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Inf. Div., says he was grateful for Irvine’s visit.

“To take time and come visit us is definitely eye-opening and shows the type of person he is,” Nelson said. “It’s encouraging to see someone of his social status travel around and interact with us.”

Irvine then conducted a question and answer with service members in regard to his experiences and influence on the culinary side of the U.S. military. Soldiers were able to pose with Irvine for pictures, autographs and even personalized video messages for family members back home.

Nelson says Irvine’s question and answer session offered good advice on how to remain true to yourself.

“He said not to step on people in order to be successful and I found that very interesting,” Nelson said. “He mentioned that throughout his time in business he has let three people go because of that and it shows that it’s important to stay authentic and be who you are.”

At the end of the day, Irvine is exceptionally grateful for the presence of the U.S. military and its service members.

“Thank you for what you do every day for creating an environment of freedom,” Irvine said. “Without you and all of you families who stand behind you, we couldn’t do this.”

The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.





-30-